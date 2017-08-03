Gate City’s Mac McClung commits to Rutgers

McClung, the 6-2 all-state phenom who had totaled 31 NCAA Division 1 offers, committed to the Rutgers program on Thursday afternoon.

"It was definitely a long recruiting process, but at the end of the day, I felt that I had a great relationship with Coach (Steve) Pikiell at Rutgers,” said McClung. “The whole staff treated me very well, and I feel like I have a chance go in and be the starting point guard as a freshman."

Rutgers went 15-18 (3-15 in Big Ten play) in Pikiell’s inaugural season in 2016, but Scarlet Knights fans have reason to be excited. Rutgers went a combined 17-47 (3-33) in the two years prior to hiring Pikiell.

In addition, Rutgers - as recently as two years ago - has unveiled a new multi-use practice facility that certainly has opened some eyes to recruits.

"The facilities were very nice, and it’s a place I could see myself playing,” noted McClung. “Also, when I first got there, they had a picture of me in their jersey in every room. It really made me feel wanted."

McClung averaged 29.6 points per game during his junior season at Gate City, raising his total to 1,673 career points. In addition, the high-flyer threw down over 40 dunks in just 28 games.

McClung rode that momentum from his strong junior season into the summer, which he spent playing for Team Loaded VA’s 17U team. That squad won the Adidas Summer Championship in Las Vegas, Nev., last weekend.

"Playing with Team Loaded was an amazing experience. I got to play with other great athletes, including five-star recruits, and it helped me realize that I can play against some of the best competition," McClung said.

In competition with Team Loaded, McClung frequently threw down highlight-caliber dunks that often led to him trending on social media sites such as Twitter and YouTube, as well as being featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 on July 18.

Gate City coach Scott Vermillion has seen McClung’s transformation into a big-time recruit first-hand. On Thursday, Vermillion reflected on McClung’s recruitment process and the type of player Rutgers is landing.

“I've talked with dozens of coaches from across the nation and many have presented Mac with a wonderful opportunity,” noted Vermillion. “We are grateful to each institution for their interest in Mac. Rutgers has been especially engaged with Mac, his parents and myself. The coaches at Rutgers are proven winners and they are adding to their team in 2018 an exceptional point guard with all the tools to make an impact for Rutgers in the Big Ten, one of the nation's power-five conferences.”

As for why the commitment now, McClung said that it just felt like the right time.

"I think that I was ready personally to make this decision, and I wanted to be fair to the coaching staff at Rutgers. They've been on me for so long and I didn't want to keep them waiting any longer."