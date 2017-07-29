About-face: Goforth decides to stay at Union

Goforth announced Saturday morning that he’s decided to stay at Union and remain the Big Stone Gap high school's athletic director.

“After much thought and prayer, I’ve made the decision to stay at Union,” Goforth, the Bears’ AD for the past four years, said in a post on his Facebook page.

Goforth added that his decision was based solely on his family, which he noted includes not only his wife and his children but also the Wise County school system.

“Time is very important to me and I want to devote my time to my family,” Goforth said.

Barry Wade, Tennessee High’s newly appointed athletic director and former Lady Vikings coach, said he received Goforth’s resignation on Saturday morning, one day after Goforth had started his new gig as Wade’s replacement at Tennessee High and two days after the hire was made.

“I am shocked over his (Goforth’s) resignation,” Wade said. “He reported to duty with the other teachers yesterday but sent us an email with his resignation this (Saturday) morning.”

Wade said no plan was yet in place to re-open the search for a new girls coach.

“Our administration team will meet Monday morning and determine how we will move forward,” Wade said.