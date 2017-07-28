Union's Goforth to coach Lady Vikings

Wade announced Thursday that Mike Goforth, the assistant principal and athletic director at Union in Big Stone Gap, will take over the position vacated by Wade last week when he agreed to become the AD at Tennessee High. Wade was the Lady Vikings’ coach for nine years before replacing Paul Pendleton as head of the Vikings’ athletic department.

In Goforth, the Lady Vikings landed a coach who guided a team to a state championship before the age of 30 and compiled a 134-61 record in stints at Virginia High and J.I. Burton. Goforth led the Lady Raiders to the 2011 VHSL Group A title after finishing as runner-up the year before.

The 2000 J.J. Kelly High School graduate got out of coaching in 2013, and he led the Union athletic program for the past four years.