Good, the former David Crockett High School basketball star who led his school to its first state tournament appearance, will join the team at East Tennessee State after playing his freshman year at Appalachian State.

Good’s father, David Crockett coach John Good, confirmed the news on Monday.

“When the door opened at ETSU, it was a no-brainer,” John Good said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

