‘Mister’ Jennings new women's coach at LMC

Jennings, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach for the Bobcats men's team as well as the jayvee head coach, takes over a women’s program that went 4-24 overall last season and 4-18 in NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas.

“First of all I want to thank God for blessing me with another wonderful opportunity to impact the lives of our students at Lees-McRae College. ... The Lady Bobcats will receive coaching and teaching that will make them better on and off the basketball court,” Jennings said in a release from the college. “For everyone that prayed for me, supported me and believed in me, I say THANK YOU!!! LET'S GO LADY BOBCATS! THE PROCESS CONTINUES!”

Jennings led ETSU to three straight Southern Conference championships and was the SoCon player of the year and tournament MVP his senior season in 1991. He ranks fourth all-time at ETSU in scoring (1,988 points) and holds multiple records, including career totals for assists (983) and steals (334), single-season records for assists per game (9.1) and steals per game (3.4), and single-game marks for assists (19) and free throws made (18).

After college, he played for the Golden State Warriors (1992-95) and the Denver Nuggets (1996-97) as well as in Europe.

After concluding his playing career, Jennings coached high school ball at Highland School in Warrenton, Va., and was an assistant at Science Hill before returning to the Bucs in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He coached the men’s jayvee team at Bluefield College and was a Rams varsity assistant before going to Lees-McRae.