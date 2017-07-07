Lady Hoopsters reign supreme in AAU tourney

Using a 16-2 run over the course of the final 10:15, the Hoopsters overcame a six-point deficit to record a 42-34 win over the Potomac Valley Vogues in the championship game of the 7th Grade Girls National Championships on Friday afternoon at the Buck Van Huss Dome.

It’s the 11th national title in the history of Ohio-based program and second earned in Kingsport.

“It’s a really special moment for our program and these girls,” said Lady Hoopsters coach Mike Mastin. “I got a little emotional there because it’s special to me, too, since I have a daughter on the team.”

The teams swapped the lead five times in the first half, but neither side led by more than four until Jaelyn Talley’s three-point play gave the Vogues a 28-23 advantage with 11:59 left to play.

Talley finished with a team-high 13 points for the Vogues. Her first nine came directly from offensive rebounds.

“Early in the game they hurt us on the boards. They are a great rebounding team,” Mastin noted. “They are very sound fundamentally on the offensive end and they don’t force a lot of shots. When the shots go up, they do a great job of rebounding. We did a better job in the second half of rebounding by committee.”

The Vogues stretched the lead to their largest margin at six, 32-26, at the 10:15 mark but went the next 6:40 without a point and scored just two points the rest of the way.

Down the stretch, the Hoopsters flawlessly executed a delay offense and were proficient enough at the foul line to seal the game.

“We work on that delay all year long,” Mastin said. “Sometimes we like to work on that in games that are not close because we like to think that someday it’s going to matter. We’ve been in some games this tournament where we’ve had to run clock and we’ve done a great job of taking care of the basketball.”

Cotie McMahon and Maci Rhoades each finished with 11 points for the Hoopsters.

The Alabama Southern Starz took third place with a 68-51 win over the North Texas Lady Tar Heels at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

The Starz, who had won the past two national age-group championships for the Class of 2022, fell to the Lady Hoopsters in the semifinals.

The Heart of Illinois Nationals earned the Division II title at D-B, upending the Western Pennsylvania Bruins 45-34. Third place went to the Southeast Missouri Sizzle in a 50-41 decision of the Tennessee Lady Ballerz.

Hosted by the Kingsport Convention & Visitors Bureau, the AAU 7th Grade Girls National Championships featured 54 teams from 23 states playing 178 games at three venues over the course of five days.