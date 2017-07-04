Lady Tar Heels outlast rival Thunder in AAU pool play

After making an age-group run to the semifinals last year, the Lady Tar Heels, based out of the southeast Dallas area, forged the Red River looking for a few more pieces.

“We needed some more bigs and we needed to be more physical,” said North Texas coach Michael Gatewood.

Oklahoma native Hadley Perriman fit the bill perfectly and provided a stellar second half in the Lady Tar Heels’ 47-39 victory over the West Virginia Thunder on Wednesday morning in an AAU 7th Grade Girls National Championships pool-play contest at the Buck Van Huss Dome.

The Independence Day matchup was a star-spangled affair between programs that have had much AAU success. The Shannon Lewis-coached Thunder finished runner-up in last year’s seventh-grade tournament.

The teams have met frequently at other national events.

“We played them last year, so we knew they could shoot the ball very well. We’ve been working on closeouts all week,” Gatewood noted.

With the game tied at 34, Perriman scored seven straight points to give the Lady Heels a 41-37 lead with five minutes remaining. She finished with a team-high 13, getting 11 in the second half. Madison Crandell added 10 points.

Dionna Gray scored 12 and Imani Hickman 10 for the Thunder, who hit six 3-pointers.

The locally based Tennessee Shooters picked up their first win of the tournament, a 52-45 victory over the Maryland Lady Classics at the TNT Sportsplex. Macey Mullins led the Shooters with 13 points and Collee Coughlin finished with a dozen.

The Shooters almost picked up another win earlier in the day after rallying from a 44-34 deficit with five minutes left to draw even at 44 against the West Virginia Pistols before falling 50-44. Desiree Brooks led the Shooters with 12 points. Ella Hickman scored a game-high 18 for the Pistols.

The other local squad in the field, the Tennessee Thunder, ran into a sizzling Southeast Missouri Sizzlers team in their final pool-play game, a 59-30 loss. Jordyn McClellan hit five 3-pointers to lead the Sizzlers with 23 points. Chloe Nelson was tops for the Thunder with nine.