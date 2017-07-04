Alabama Starz chasing three-peat at start of AAU tourney

Among those are the two-time age group national champion Alabama Southern Starz and a pair of local squads, the Tennessee Thunder and the Tennessee Shooters.

The Starz pulled away in the second half of both of their pool-play contests Monday at the Buck Van Huss Dome, beating Michigan Basketball Academy 54-29 and the Springfield (Mass.) Lady Migs 75-51.

However, for the Starz to three-peat and earn national titles as fifth-, sixth- and seventh-graders, they’ll have to do so without 6-foot-2 combo guard Caroline Bachus.

Bachus has been rated by one online service as the top player in the Class of 2022 but was lost early in the AAU season to a torn ACL.

“The one bright spot is she got hurt early in the season and we’ve played over 20 games without her,” said Starz coach James Bush. “And a good core of our group have played three or four years together.

“It’s going to be tough as we work our way through, but the one thing we do have is nobody has won more games at nationals the last two years as we have.”

The Tennessee Thunder split its two pool play contests at the T-n-T Sportsplex, falling to the Ohio Stars 56-29 but bouncing back to upend the Lady Dreamz out of Douglassville, Ga., 54-42.

The Thunder roster is comprised solely of players from Holston Middle School, nine of them rising eighth-graders and the other three heading into the seventh grade.

“We are a school team. All of our players live in a five-mile radius of each other and in this tournament we will be playing some teams that drive three hours for practice,” said Thunder coach Hunter Walling.

In its second game, the Thunder never trailed in the victory against the Dreamz, who brought only five players to the tournament.

“We got us a win and we’re happy,” Walling said. “We get to play the tournament in our back yard, so it’s a great thing for the city and a great thing for us. We say, win or lose, this will help us when we get back to school ball.”

Less than a month ago, the Shooters assembled for the state AAU tournament. Since then, four starters have been lost, leaving coach Tommy Henry to reassemble his squad that now features players from Robinson, John Sevier, Colonial Heights and Gate City middle schools.

The revamped Shooters were no match for the seasoned Illinois X-Citement out of Chicago, who opened on a 19-2 run and won 46-14.

Pool play concludes Tuesday. Bracket play in both Divisions I and II begins Wednesday.