UT transfer Middleton to play at Iowa State

The Cyclones announced Wednesday that Middleton, a former McDonald’s All-American, will sit out next year under transfer rules and play for the Cyclones in 2018-19.

The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for her Lady Vols career, averaging eight points a game as a junior.

Middleton is one of three guards to leave the Tennessee program since the end of the season. Diamond DeShields and Te’a Cooper also have departed.

Middleton was ranked the No. 4 guard in the country coming out of high school in Murfreesboro.