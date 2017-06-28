Poore working to merge new offensive system, Indians’ skills

New Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore has been implementing his version of the triangle since being named to the position in early May.

“We will have one basic offensive structure, based on the triangle offense, but modified and watered down,” Poore noted. “It’s not nearly the level of freedom those guys had.”

The amount of freedom can fluctuate, depending on the individual skill set of each team.

“The first thing we want to do is evaluate our team and see what our offensive strengths are,” Poore added. “You can’t run an offensive system that doesn’t match your players. You have to figure out what you have.

“So our system is a triangle-based offense with some standard rules and structure in it. I like to have a structured offense that has opportunities for players to use their skill set.

“Plus it's really studying film, understanding how our offense works and what can happen out of it in certain situations.”

What Poore had with his first team at Jefferson County was six players standing 6-foot-6 or taller and few outside shooters. A few years later, the Patriots were heavy on guard play and a bit lacking on the interior.

What he’s found thus far with the Indians is a good balance of each.

“The offense can have multiple looks to it, even though it’s basically the same structure,” Poore said.

“I don’t want to structure them to the point that it limits them,” he added. “But I want to structure them to the point they know where the balance is, where the open guy will be, and then use their skill set to make plays happen.”

Poore notes the offense also requires movement with purpose, allowing the strengths of each player to be realized in the offense. But the movement isn’t just with the ball. It’s also off the ball, with opportunities for players to move on their own, see things within the offense and capitalize in the correct manner.

“Guys often comment to me that they are open,” Poore said, smiling. “Well, bad shooters are always open. So shooting may not always be the best way to capitalize.”

At the point, the Indians have barely skimmed the surface of what the offense will be, Poore said, but it’s been satisfying to see gradual understanding of the concepts.

“That’s where we are now,” he said. “They know the movement, they know the basic pattern, but now it’s trying to get them to apply their skill set and be aggressive to pursue that.

“They see we have multiple different ways to score and exploit the defense, because it’s basically taking advantage of what the defense does. We don’t care whether you front the post, we don’t care if you play behind the post. Our reads are different so we know where to go whatever you do. We know what reversals to go through based on how you guard things.”