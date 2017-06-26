Poore sees strong foundation in inherited Tribe staff, players

“There were a lot of pieces I knew that would already be in place,” said Poore, hired in May to replace the retired Charlie Morgan. “For me, it was easy to come into the setup and keep things moving and flowing because of that.”

Matt Baker and Brandon Reed staying with the program has been particularly beneficial.

“Coach Baker and Coach Reed have done anything and everything that you could ask for of an assistant coach,” Poore said. “They know the program, how it operates, and they had the offseason stuff and the summer stuff set up.”

Poore did tweak a few things, but he said the assistants have made the transition “absolutely as smooth as it could possibly be.”

New alongside Baker and Reed on Poore’s staff is former Cherokee and King University player James Scales.

“James has a good rapport with our players already,” Poore noted. “He has a lot to offer our program.”

Poore also complimented the work of Zack Fleming, the Tribe’s strength and conditioning coach.

“I’m excited with the staff I’m working with,” Poore added. “I see a lot of stuff we can do and the progress is going to happen.”

A re-energized coaching staff has, in turn, energized an already hungry group of returning players, Poore noted.

“Player-wise, you couldn’t ask for a group to give you more than they are giving,” he said. “They have bought into the program and the philosophies of what we are doing. ...

“It’s a neat thing to see their progression from where we started to what we are trying to change as far as program philosophy and see how they are developing into that.”

Poore quickly noticed two strengths he expects to characterize the 2017-18 Indians: depth and quickness.

“We have a number of good ball-handlers than can get it down the floor and attack the rim,” he noted. “We have a number of good decision-makers that can pick you apart and understand the offense.”

The Tribe can go deep into the rotation and maintain its speed and quickness, and the Indians also have a decent amount of size. Any lack of size in some areas is masked by physical play.

“It’s a good balance of things we can mix and match and manage,” Poore said.

Managing the depth and finding a rotation will be key when the team returns from the TSSAA dead period that begins today.

“Depth is a great thing, but it’s hard to find minutes for players that need it,” Poore said. “The last thing you want to do is sit a player for long minutes when he can offer you something.

“Right now we know there are several weapons that we know that we have to have on the floor at some point to be successful. We’re just trying to pinpoint the combinations and when those combinations will work best.”