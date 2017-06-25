Poore riding the whirlwind since taking Tribe job

For new Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore, the mandated two weeks away will be a welcome reprieve.

Hired on May 5 to replace the retiring Charlie Morgan, Poore has been involved in all facets of the program: from player evaluations and tryouts to scheduling, fundraising and community rapport.

“It has been a whirlwind, that’s for sure,” Poore said during a recent break before a summer practice. “In the month I’ve been here, it’s been everything I expected and more. It’s an absolutely amazing place.”

Before Poore submitted an application at D-B, he’d already done a full 360-degree evaluation on Kingsport, Dobyns-Bennett High School and the Tribe basketball program, including its history, opportunity and future.

Poore sought the advice of numerous people along the away and made several visits to Kingsport before beginning the application process.

“I wanted to know about the area,” he said. “I wanted to know about living here. We drove through neighborhoods and drove to daycares to visit them. I wanted to know the whole works. The more I looked into it, the more I studied it, every single thing I found was a plus.”

The coach takes over one of the most storied high school programs in the country. The Tribe’s 2,208 all-time wins are the most in Tennessee and rank second only to Centralia, Ill.’s 2,220 nationwide.

“Dobyns-Bennett speaks for itself with the success they’ve had,” Poore added. “Now as a coach, because I represent a school with such a rich tradition, I want to carry on that tradition and build onto it. I do want to put my own twist on things, but I also want to respect and carry on the legacy that is very, very special.”

The school’s Buck Van Huss Dome rivals many college arenas, but its vastness can sometimes overwhelm even the largest of present-day crowds.

The Indians’ most recent home sectional game, against Oak Ridge in 2014, was the most well-attended sectional game in the state that season but was a far cry from capacity.

“It’s a dream of mine to fill that place up and not just once,” Poore noted. “I want it to be a regular occurrence of having big games and big crowds. That doesn’t come overnight and it won’t happen in year one, but my goal is to fill the Dome and anything we can do to get that done will be explored.”

Poore says the first step is putting a team on the floor that can compete and compete at a high level.

“The easiest answer in drawing a crowd is the hardest way to do it and that’s to win,” Poore explained. “Win at high levels and win a lot. And win against very good exciting, basketball teams.”

Poore inherited a 2017-18 schedules that was largely in place but has big plans for future opposition.

“I do want to bring in some teams and have been active in conversation with some schools that would generate a lot of excitement,” added Poore. “That’s definitely going to happen. We just have to work out the timing, but I hope to make some announcements about that later this year or early next year.”

Poore adds the second step is to find ways to excite the student body and the crowd and to really connect to the alumni.

“We have a lot of proud people in Kingsport that want to be a part of the program and that want to support the program,” continued Poore. “Trying to connect those dots will be the next step.

“I don’t want to shun anybody that’s been in this program and make them feel like an outcast because they need to be in our program. We want to be a relationship-based program, based on relationships with the community and with each other.”

No matter how many fans eventually come to the Dome, it already has a different vibe to the new coach, who both played in the Dome while at Greeneville High School and coached in the Dome while at Jefferson County.

“When I came here before, I had my teeth gritted because I knew it was going to be a tough game,” recalls Poore. “D-B is still one of the three teams that beat me my senior year in high school.

“They not only beat me, they beat me three times. Two of the three times we should have won. Azmar Blye hit a half-court shot at our place and we blew a late lead up here.

Now, walking out into the Dome and seeing the sign depicting all those wins, knowing you are representing that, and wearing the maroon, it’s going to feel a lot different than it was before…and it’s a great feeling.”