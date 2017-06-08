Felgemacher transfers to Radford

The 6-foot-3 forward from Church Hill, who played two seasons for the Dukes, must sit out 2017-18 and will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018-19.

“We are thrilled to announce that Savannah will be joining our basketball program this summer. When we heard that she was leaving JMU, we knew immediately that she would be someone that we would love to have in our program,” Radford coach Mike McGuire said in a story on the team’s website. “... Savannah will immediately add versatility, skill and athleticism to our team.”

Felgemacher appeared in 56 games for JMU, making four starts, and averaged 11.6 minutes, 3.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

“She runs the floor extremely well and is a relentless, instinctive rebounder. I am excited she will have this academic year to get acclimated to Radford University, our program and the Big South Conference,” McGuire added. “We will expect her to be ready to go for the 2018-19 season.”