Ex-Lady Vol Cooper bound for South Carolina

Associated Press • Today at 9:49 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Tennessee guard Te’a Cooper said Monday that she’s going to play for defending national champion South Carolina.

Cooper posted on Twitter that she had picked the Gamecocks for her next destination after the Lady Vols granted her release last month. Cooper’s short Twitter video showed her modeling South Carolina practice shorts with the words, “Issa gamecock.”

Cooper, a 5-foot-8 guard, made the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team in 2015-16 before missing last season with a left knee injury. She must sit out next year before playing her final two years for the Gamecocks.

Cooper becomes the latest high-profile transfer into coach Dawn Staley’s program. Transfers Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray helped South Carolina win the national title this season. Ex-Kentucky forward Alexis Jennings is eligible to play next fall.

