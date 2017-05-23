Kingsport's Kerns takes over Presbyterian men's hoops

Kerns, an alum of Dobyns-Bennett High School, becomes the 18th head coach in the history of the Blue Hose program. He replaces Gregg Nibert, who coached Presbyterian from 1989 until stepping down April 12 as the winningest coach in school history.

Kerns just completed his seventh season on the Wofford coaching staff and fourth as associate head coach. He helped lead the Terriers to back-to-back Southern Conference tournament championships in 2014 and 2015 and the regular-season title in 2014-15. In addition, Wofford's men's basketball team has graduated 100 percent of its student-athletes every year Kerns has been affiliated with the program.

“I feel that we made a tremendous hire in selecting Dustin from a deep, talented applicant pool,” Presbyterian President Bob Staton said in a release from the school. “He is passionate about PC and brings strong experience to the program. Dustin has been a big part of the retention and graduation rates earned by Wofford, and his commitment to student success is aligned with the values of PC.”

During his career, Kerns has been an assistant coach for six seasons at Santa Clara University, spent a season as a graduate assistant under Buzz Peterson at Tennessee, where he received a master's of science degree in 2004, and was director of basketball operations at Tennessee Tech.

Kerns graduated from Clemson in 2002 with a degree in secondary education. There he worked as a student assistant for the men's basketball team.

“Dreams do come true. I want to thank President Bob Staton and many others here at Presbyterian for their hard work during this search and the opportunity to serve this prestigious college,” Kerns said. “I look forward to the process of developing our players on and off the court and build a team that plays together, for one another, and for Presbyterian College. We will establish a work ethic and team culture that will represent Presbyterian proudly in Clinton and beyond. This is a small community with a big heart where neighbors support neighbors. Presbyterian is a special place and it deserves to be portrayed as such. My family and I are honored to be here and part of the Presbyterian family.

“I want to thank Gregg Nibert and his wife Peggy for their 28 years of dedicated service to Presbyterian College and the Clinton community. Together, they laid an inspiring foundation for the Blue Hose and I am honored I have been selected to continue his legacy here at PC. Gregg and Peggy will always have a seat welcoming them in Templeton gym.”