Merriweather to compete in Slam Dunk Championship

Merriweather, a 1,000-point scorer during his four-year career with the Bucs, is one of eight men’s college basketball players selected for the Slam Dunk Championship that will air live on ESPN at 10 p.m.

He’ll become the fourth ETSU player in program history to compete in the event, joining former Bucs Deuce Bello, Justin Tubbs and a 1992 Slam Dunk champion Calvin Talford.

The program showcases the dunking and sharp-shooting talents of the nation’s top college basketball players during the Be The Match Team Shootout, the Great Clips Men’s 3-Point Shooting Championship, the Marine’s Women’s 3-Point Shooting Championship, the Shoe Carnival Battle of the Champions and the Denny’s Slam Dunk Championship.

