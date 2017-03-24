Eastside's Hannah Wyrick and Luke Lawson named to all-state basketball first team

Elizabeth Jones from George Wythe was selected the girls player of the year with Parry McCluer’s Adam Gilbert the girls coach of the year.
The Lady Spartans Kaylee Jones was a second team all-state selection.
Quinton Morton Robinson from state champion Radford earned boys 1A player of the year honors while the Bobcats’ Rick Cormany was named the coach of the year.
Virginia High School League Group 1A
Boys All-State Basketball Team
Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
First Team
Quinton Morton Robinson, So., Radford
Malik Johnson, Sr., George Wythe
Stuart Anderson, Sr., Mathews
Alec Anderson, Sr. Honaker
Alex Peterson, Sr., Essex
Luke Lawson, Jr., Eastside
James Coleman, Sr., Lancaster
Cameron Kestner, Sr., Chilhowie
Second Team
Calvin Henderson, Jr., Lancaster
Noah Atwood, Jr., George Wythe
Jawuan Bell, So., Northampton
Taner Wagner, Sr., Twin Valley
Josh McClure, Sr., Altavista
Deuntae Jefferson, Jr., Franklin City
K.J. Moore, Jr., Covington
Braeson Fulton, Fr., Riverheads
Girls All-State Basketball Team
Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
First Team
Elizabeth Jones, Sr., George Wythe
Jada Boyd, So., Appomattox Regional
Hannah Wyrick, Jr., Eastside
Infinity Anderson, Sr., Cumberland
Lexi Vance, Sr., Honaker
Jasmyn Pierce, So., Surry
Peyton Mohler, So., Parry McCluer
Maggie Guynn, Jr., Narrows
Second Team
Emma Casto, Sr., Riverheads
Alexa Wilson, Sr., Colonial Beach
Kaylee Jones, Sr., Eastside
Taylor Jones, Sr., Fort Chiswell
Rae Henderson, Sr., Appomattox Regional
Christa Arehart, Sr., Riverheads
Tara Deel, Sr., Honaker
BreCha Byrd, Fr., Surry