Eastside's Hannah Wyrick and Luke Lawson named to all-state basketball first team

Elizabeth Jones from George Wythe was selected the girls player of the year with Parry McCluer’s Adam Gilbert the girls coach of the year.

The Lady Spartans Kaylee Jones was a second team all-state selection.

Quinton Morton Robinson from state champion Radford earned boys 1A player of the year honors while the Bobcats’ Rick Cormany was named the coach of the year.

Virginia High School League Group 1A

Boys All-State Basketball Team

Player of the Year

Quinton Morton Robinson, Radford

Coach of the Year

Rick Cormany, Radford

First Team

Quinton Morton Robinson, So., Radford

Malik Johnson, Sr., George Wythe

Stuart Anderson, Sr., Mathews

Alec Anderson, Sr. Honaker

Alex Peterson, Sr., Essex

Luke Lawson, Jr., Eastside

James Coleman, Sr., Lancaster

Cameron Kestner, Sr., Chilhowie

Second Team

Calvin Henderson, Jr., Lancaster

Noah Atwood, Jr., George Wythe

Jawuan Bell, So., Northampton

Taner Wagner, Sr., Twin Valley

Josh McClure, Sr., Altavista

Deuntae Jefferson, Jr., Franklin City

K.J. Moore, Jr., Covington

Braeson Fulton, Fr., Riverheads

___

Virginia High School League Group 1A

Girls All-State Basketball Team

Player of the Year

Elizabeth Jones, George Wythe

Coach of the Year

Adam Gilbert, Parry McCluer

First Team

Elizabeth Jones, Sr., George Wythe

Jada Boyd, So., Appomattox Regional

Hannah Wyrick, Jr., Eastside

Infinity Anderson, Sr., Cumberland

Lexi Vance, Sr., Honaker

Jasmyn Pierce, So., Surry

Peyton Mohler, So., Parry McCluer

Maggie Guynn, Jr., Narrows

Second Team

Emma Casto, Sr., Riverheads

Alexa Wilson, Sr., Colonial Beach

Kaylee Jones, Sr., Eastside

Taylor Jones, Sr., Fort Chiswell

Rae Henderson, Sr., Appomattox Regional

Christa Arehart, Sr., Riverheads

Tara Deel, Sr., Honaker

BreCha Byrd, Fr., Surry