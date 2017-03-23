Gate City's Mac McLung named first team all-state in basketball

Darius George of R.E. Lee earned player of the year honors.

After leading R.E. Lee to the 2A state title, Jarrett Hatcher was named the 2A coach of the year.

Virginia High School League Group 2A

Boys All-State Basketball Team

Player of the Year

Darius George, R.E. Lee

Coach of the Year

Jarrett Hatcher, R.E. Lee

First Team

Darius George, Sr., R.E. Lee

Mac McLung, Jr., Gate City

Isiah Smith, Sr., Madison County

Zamar Anderson, Sr., Dan River

Jarvis Vaughn, Jr., R.E. Lee

Luke Phillips, Sr., Richlands

Jared Baker, Sr., Amelia

Gaines Swink, So., Madison County

Second Team

Zac Ervin, So., Gate City

Hank Connor, Sr., Glenvar

Javon Butler, Sr., East Rockingham

Chris Rodgers, Jr., East Rockingham

Darrin Martin, Jr., Graham

Antonio Chambers, Sr., Buckingham

Donovan Adkins, Sr., Bruton

Aaron Martin, Sr., Martinsville