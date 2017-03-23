Gate City's Mac McLung named first team all-state in basketball

Darius George of R.E. Lee earned player of the year honors.
After leading R.E. Lee to the 2A state title, Jarrett Hatcher was named the 2A coach of the year.
Virginia High School League Group 2A
Boys All-State Basketball Team
Player of the Year
Darius George, R.E. Lee
Coach of the Year
Jarrett Hatcher, R.E. Lee
First Team
Darius George, Sr., R.E. Lee
Mac McLung, Jr., Gate City
Isiah Smith, Sr., Madison County
Zamar Anderson, Sr., Dan River
Jarvis Vaughn, Jr., R.E. Lee
Luke Phillips, Sr., Richlands
Jared Baker, Sr., Amelia
Gaines Swink, So., Madison County
Second Team
Zac Ervin, So., Gate City
Hank Connor, Sr., Glenvar
Javon Butler, Sr., East Rockingham
Chris Rodgers, Jr., East Rockingham
Darrin Martin, Jr., Graham
Antonio Chambers, Sr., Buckingham
Donovan Adkins, Sr., Bruton
Aaron Martin, Sr., Martinsville