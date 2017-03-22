Seahawks soar to TACS boys state basketball title

On March 4, the Seahawks won their second state basketball championship ever and first since 1993. Cedar View downed Calvary Baptist Christian Academy 57-49 to earn the title.

After losing in the finals the previous two years, the Seahawks (22-10) were finally able to break through. And it was all the sweeter because Calvary had beaten Cedar View twice during the regular season.

“At the start of the season, I thought we had a good chance to win the state title,” said Seahawks coach Tim Strickland. “We had a good senior class coming back, and the experience of having been in the final the past two seasons gave us confidence.”

Cedar View plays in the Class A division of the Tennessee Christian Schools, and with an enrollment of just 40 high school students, there are only 20 boys to chose from for the basketball squad.

“We basically have just over half the boys in school on the team,” said Strickland. “Our margin is very small. We have to make it work with what we have.”

That work got a bit harder when Strickland’s son Isaac tore his ACL during the summer. And the Seahawks lost another of their starters with an injury for a few weeks during the middle of the season.

“Looking back, that may have been something that helped us during the state tournament,” added Coach Strickland. “We played some guys early in the season who might not have gotten as much playing time without those injuries. When we got in some foul trouble and had another injury during the tournament, that experience paid off.”

With just 20 seconds left in the state semifinals, Isaac Strickland suffered a broken collarbone and was unable to play in the final.

“The other guys just stepped up,” added Coach Strickland. “We had to play through things like that all season and they were ready in the championship game.”

Coach Strickland also felt that the experience of having been in the final the previous two tournaments paid handsome dividends this time around.

“Calvary didn’t field a team the last two years,” said Coach Strickland. “Playing three days in a row is a grind. After playing Friday night, you have to come right back and play Saturday morning. I think they were a little tired. My guys knew what to expect and pushed through it.”

Seahawks senior Nick Ferguson, who scored 16 points in the championship game, was named the tournament’s MVP, while Trent Lawson, Isaac Strickland and Jacob Strickland, Coach Strickland’s other son, were named to the all-tournament team.

As fate would have it, Tim Strickland played on the 1993 Seahawks team that won a state title. And his father, Ken, who is now his assistant coach, was an assistant to head coach Perry Carter, who is Tim’s uncle.

“That’s all kinda neat,” said Tim Strickland. “Trent Lawson’s dad played with me on that championship team in ’93, so there are a whole lot of connections.

“I’ll never forget what it was like to win a championship as a player,” added Tim Strickland. “But to do it as a coach, with my two sons on the team, that’s something really special. As a coach, you see all the work that is put in to win something like this. As a player, you’re in the moment and don’t really appreciate all that it takes.”

And winning as a coach is very special to Tim Strickland.

“Since I started coaching, I’d never won anything. No regular season titles or tournament titles. You begin to doubt yourself,” said Coach Strickland. “So finally getting over that hump feels pretty good. But mostly I’m happy for the team. They worked hard and earned this.

“It’s also for all the former players and my dad and uncle’s hard work when they started the basketball program here at Cedar View.”

Other members of the Seahawks’ 2017 championship team include Nick Rose, Kamren Lewis, Matthew Steffey, Logen Hickman, Josh Siffring, Garrett Lawson and Jon Droke. Kevin Adams is the other Cedar View assistant coach.