Hill stays hot, D-B drops Boone 7-3

After an all-conference season as a junior and signing with Division I Wofford in the offseason, Hill became the focus of scouting reports for teams preparing to play the Tribe — and he endured a slow start to his senior campaign. Now Hill has answered opposing pitchers’ adjustments with some of his own.

“Last year I was an unknown so I was getting pitches down the middle,” he said. “This year, it’s been completely different, so I’ve completely changed my approach.”

After just two hits in his first 16 at-bats, Hill has hit safely in four of his past five plate appearances. All have been doubles and to the opposite field. The spree started with a three-run double in Monday night’s rally at Volunteer and continued with three two-baggers in Tuesday’s 7-3 decision over Daniel Boone in the home opener at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

“That’s the approach that Parker needs to take every time up,” said D-B coach Ryan Wagner. “You just had a feeling that double against Volunteer might be the start.”

Hill’s two-out double in the third against the Trailblazers (2-3, 0-2 Big 7 Conference) failed to produce any runs, but his double in the fifth scored Evan Mahaffey to tie the game at 2. Hill’s double an inning later plated Quentin Polinski to expand the Tribe’s cushion to 6-2.

“I’ve decided to take everything the opposite way,” Hill said. “Tonight I knew to look for fastballs on the outside and off-speed stuff.”

Hill’s productive night helped make a winner of senior starter Daniel Starnes, who went the distance for his first win of the season. Starnes used a steady mix of sliders early and fastballs and curves late to subdue the ’Blazers on six hits, three strikeouts and just one walk.

“Boone is a real aggressive team and I wanted to use that to my advantage,” he said. “My slider was working early.”

Starnes didn’t walk a batter until there were two outs in the seventh. While three Tribe errors facilitated two unearned runs off Starnes, D-B outfielders Mahaffey, Polinski and Kellen Glasscock also came up stellar plays.

“The lights came on and Daniel walked one guy in seven innings,” Wagner noted. “Boone put some good swings on some balls, but our outfielders made some good plays.”

Starnes (1-1) also helped his cause at the plate, singling in the first run of the game on a hit-and-run in the bottom of the first.

“Boone had the second basemen covering so I was looking for something to pull to put in that hole,” he noted. “I didn’t hit too hard, but I hit it where I wanted to.”

After a walk in the second and a bases-loaded fielder’s choice in the sixth, Starnes lifted a sacrifice fly to score the final D-B run in the sixth.

“Even though my swing isn’t where I want it to be right now, I’m still going to try and be a hard out,” continued Starnes.

D-B (2-4, 2-0) produced eight hits and Isaac Whitehead joined Hill and Starnes by driving in a pair of runs. Whitehead doubled and singled in three at-bats for the second straight night.

“Parker had an excellent night at the plate and Whitehead had another great night,” Wagner said. “We swung at strikes for the most part.”

Polinski walked twice and scored twice. Ivan Phillips reached in all four appearances via two walks, a single and a hit by pitch.

A two-out Zach Taylor single scored Eric Rigsby with Boone’s first run in the fourth. Rigsby had opened the frame with a single and reached second on a wild D-B throw to first.

Ian Weir opened the Boone fifth with a single, advanced to second on a Matt Cox sacrifice and scored on a Tribe throwing error. Jake Chandler’s double scored Cox with Boone’s last run in the top of the seventh.

Boone starter Colt Campbell (1-1) took the loss.