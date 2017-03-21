logo

Wise Central's Sophie Mullins named VHSL 2A girls basketball player of the year

Pat Kenney • Today at 4:32 PM
pkenney@timesnews.net

 

 

 

VHSL Group 2A All-State Team

Player of the Year

Sophie Mullins, Central-Wise

Coach of the Year

Robin Dotson, Central-Wise

First Team

Abi Belshan, Floyd County

Micalla Coleman, Nottoway

Lexi Dean, East Rockingham

Deona Dowtin, Nottoway

Bailey Frazier, Ridgeview

Sophie Mulins, Central-Wise

Madison Shifflett, East Rockingham

Brittany Turner, Martinsville

Second Team

Danille Brenneman, Stuarts Draft

Lenah Clements, Greensville

Kaylee Hirsch, George Mason

Amaya Lee, Virginia High

Jalexus Mitchell, Martinsville

Lucia Sanz, Gretna

Tamra Scott, Central-Woodstock

Margaret Wagner, Marion

