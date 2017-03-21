Wise Central's Sophie Mullins named VHSL 2A girls basketball player of the year

VHSL Group 2A All-State Team
Player of the Year
Sophie Mullins, Central-Wise
Coach of the Year
Robin Dotson, Central-Wise
First Team
Abi Belshan, Floyd County
Micalla Coleman, Nottoway
Lexi Dean, East Rockingham
Deona Dowtin, Nottoway
Bailey Frazier, Ridgeview
Sophie Mulins, Central-Wise
Madison Shifflett, East Rockingham
Brittany Turner, Martinsville
Second Team
Danille Brenneman, Stuarts Draft
Lenah Clements, Greensville
Kaylee Hirsch, George Mason
Amaya Lee, Virginia High
Jalexus Mitchell, Martinsville
Lucia Sanz, Gretna
Tamra Scott, Central-Woodstock
Margaret Wagner, Marion