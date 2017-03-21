Sullivan East's Megan Addison, Gavin Grubb tops in Three Rivers basketball

Kaylen Shell from Elizabethton was selected as the girls newcomer of the year while Johnson County’s Blake Atwood was named the boys underclassman of the year.

Girls coach of the year honors went to East’s Allan Aubrey. John Dyer and Lucas Honeycutt were named co-coaches of the year for the boys.

All-Three Rivers Conference Teams

Player of the Year

Megan Addison, Sullivan East

Newcomer of the Year

Kaylen Shell, Elizabethton

Coach of the Year

Allan Aubrey, Sullivan East

First Team

Shenoah Bradley, Sullivan North

Haley Burleson, Elizabethton

Brittany Campbell, Elizabethton

Michala Cretsinger, Johnson County

Neelee Griffith, Unicoi County

Alyssa Hare, Sullivan East

Adrienne Henegar, Happy Valley

Mollie Leslie, Sullivan South

Kait Nidiffer, Sullivan East

Halie Padgett, Unicoi County

Emily Whitaker, Happy Valley

Honorable Mention

Autumn Lyon, Elizabethton

Bayley McGee, Happy Valley

Boys

All-Three Rivers Conference Teams

Player of the Year

Gavin Grubb, Sullivan East

Underclassman of the Year

Blake Atwood, Johnson County

Co-Coaches of the Year

John Dyer, Sullivan East

Lucas Honeycutt, Sullivan East

First Team

Tyler Arnold, Sullivan North

Aaron Frye, Sullivan East

Cole Green, Sullivan East

Trevor Hensley, Unicoi County

Austin Hicks, Happy Valley

Bud Icenhour, Johnson County

Evan Morris, Sullivan South

Alex Norwood, Elizabethton

Dylan Putman, Unicoi County

Michael Robinson, Elizabethton

Corey Russell, Elizabethton

Chris Young, Happy Valley

Honorable Mention

Nathan Arnold, Johnson County; Blake Atwood, Johnson County; Dillon Barlow, Happy Valley; Dustin Bartley, Sullivan East; Weldon Carrioc, Sullivan South; Adam Cornett, Elizabethton; Justin Cross, Sullivan North; Micah Ellison, Sullivan East; Sean Lweis, Johnson County; Chase McNabb, Unicoi County; Troy Podvin, Unicoi County; Grant Phebus, Sullivan South; Devan Price, Sullivan North; Brayden Sams, Happy Valley; Clay Simpson, Unicoi County; Hayden Townsend, Elizabethton; Eric Wilson, Elizabethton; Noah Worley, Happy Valley.