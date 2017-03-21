Sullivan East's Megan Addison, Gavin Grubb tops in Three Rivers basketball

Kaylen Shell from Elizabethton was selected as the girls newcomer of the year while Johnson County’s Blake Atwood was named the boys underclassman of the year.
Girls coach of the year honors went to East’s Allan Aubrey. John Dyer and Lucas Honeycutt were named co-coaches of the year for the boys.
All-Three Rivers Conference Teams
Player of the Year
Megan Addison, Sullivan East
Newcomer of the Year
Kaylen Shell, Elizabethton
Coach of the Year
Allan Aubrey, Sullivan East
First Team
Shenoah Bradley, Sullivan North
Haley Burleson, Elizabethton
Brittany Campbell, Elizabethton
Michala Cretsinger, Johnson County
Neelee Griffith, Unicoi County
Alyssa Hare, Sullivan East
Adrienne Henegar, Happy Valley
Mollie Leslie, Sullivan South
Kait Nidiffer, Sullivan East
Halie Padgett, Unicoi County
Emily Whitaker, Happy Valley
Honorable Mention
Autumn Lyon, Elizabethton
Bayley McGee, Happy Valley
Boys
All-Three Rivers Conference Teams
Player of the Year
Gavin Grubb, Sullivan East
Underclassman of the Year
Blake Atwood, Johnson County
Co-Coaches of the Year
John Dyer, Sullivan East
Lucas Honeycutt, Sullivan East
First Team
Tyler Arnold, Sullivan North
Aaron Frye, Sullivan East
Cole Green, Sullivan East
Trevor Hensley, Unicoi County
Austin Hicks, Happy Valley
Bud Icenhour, Johnson County
Evan Morris, Sullivan South
Alex Norwood, Elizabethton
Dylan Putman, Unicoi County
Michael Robinson, Elizabethton
Corey Russell, Elizabethton
Chris Young, Happy Valley
Honorable Mention
Nathan Arnold, Johnson County; Blake Atwood, Johnson County; Dillon Barlow, Happy Valley; Dustin Bartley, Sullivan East; Weldon Carrioc, Sullivan South; Adam Cornett, Elizabethton; Justin Cross, Sullivan North; Micah Ellison, Sullivan East; Sean Lweis, Johnson County; Chase McNabb, Unicoi County; Troy Podvin, Unicoi County; Grant Phebus, Sullivan South; Devan Price, Sullivan North; Brayden Sams, Happy Valley; Clay Simpson, Unicoi County; Hayden Townsend, Elizabethton; Eric Wilson, Elizabethton; Noah Worley, Happy Valley.