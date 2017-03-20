Louisville holds off Tennessee 75-64 in NCAA second round

Moore’s perimeter shooting provided a lift on a night that fourth-seeded Louisville had to work hard late to finish 44 percent from the field. She scored the Cardinals’ first eight points of the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3s for a 54-47 lead before Durr followed with seven of their next eight points to make it 62-51 with 4:07 remaining. Durr also became the 28th Louisville player to reach 1,000 career points.

Fifth-seeded Tennessee got within five but no closer as Louisville earned its first Sweet 16 berth in two years and seventh overall under coach Jeff Walz. The Cardinals will face the Baylor-California winner on Friday in the Oklahoma City Region semifinal.

Jaime Nared had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (20-12), which shot 33 percent in losing its first second-round tournament game in program history. Diamond DeShields had 15.

THE BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: Foul trouble by DeShields affected the Lady Vols flow at times, and for a while they hurt themselves at the foul line. They were 3 for 8 at one point but finished 19 of 27, which could have made a difference against the Cardinals. Shooting 3 of 18 in the fourth quarter was the biggest reason they’re going home. Mercedes Russell had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Louisville: The Cardinals finally found their touch in the fourth quarter, making 9 of 14 (64 percent). Hines-Allen added 14 points and 13 rebounds (12 defensive), which was key down the stretch. Moore’s outside shooting helped them finish 7 of 16 from long range.

UP NEXT

Louisville faces the Baylor-California winner in the Oklahoma City Regional semifinal on Friday.