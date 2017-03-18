Hokies, Dukes roll in WNIT openers

Chanette Hicks added 21 points and Samantha Hill 19 for the Hokies (18-13), who will host Navy on Sunday at 2 p.m. in a second-round contest. Navy advanced with a 61-51 overtime victory over George Washington.

Virginia Tech, which had lost 12 of its final 13 games after a 16-1 start, showed little rust after a 16-day layoff since the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. The Hokies used a 23-1 run to close out the first half and build a commanding 45-19 lead heading into the second.

The Broncos (24-9) missed 11 straight field goals and had four turnovers in Virginia Tech’s second-quarter run.

This marks the Hokies’ second straight WNIT appearance and fifth overall. They lost to Ohio in the second round last year. In 2002, Virginia Tech made it as far as the tournament semifinals.

James Madison 80, Radford 59

HARRISONBURG — James Madison build a 26-point lead through three quarters and cruised to the finish behind Precious Hall’s 23 points.

The Dukes (25-8) will host Virginia on Sunday in Round 2. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Three other players for JMU — Tasia Butler, Amber Porter and Savannah Felgemacher — scored 11 points apiece. Felgemacher, the former Volunteer High School star, also had 14 rebounds.

Radford (24-9) got 20 points and eight rebounds from Destinee Walker. The Highlanders committed 17 turnovers.

Virginia 62, Saint Joseph’s 56

PHILADELPHIA — Jocelyn Willoughby had 25 points and seven rebounds and J’Kyra Brown chipped in with 14 points and six rebounds to lead Virginia.

The Cavaliers (20-12) will travel to James Madison for a 2 p.m. tipoff on Sunday. Breyana Mason added 10 points for the Cavs.

Saint Joseph’s (17-15) got 15 points and seven rebounds from Sarah Veilleux.