Ridgeview's Frazier 2A West POY

Senior Sophie Mullins of Wise Central and sophomore Amaya Lee of Virginia High were other first-team picks from the area.

Wise Central’s Robin Dotson earned coach of the year after leading the Lady Warriors to the VHSL 2A championship last week.

2016-17 2A West Teams

Player of the Year

Bailey Frazier, So., Ridgeview

Coach of the Year

Robin Dotson, Wise Central

First Team

Bailey Frazier, So., Ridgeview

Margaret Wagner, Sr., Marion

Abi Ablshan, Jr., Floyd County

Sophie Mullins, Sr., Wise Central

Brittany Turner, Sr., Martinsville

Jalexus Mitchell, Sr., Martinsville

Amaya Lee, So., Virginia High

Lucia Sanz, So., Gretna

Second Team

Bre Price, Sr., Chatham

Brooke Hammonds, Sr., Lee

Annie Church, Sr., Wise Central

Callie Haderer, Jr., John Battle

Lexy Boyd, Sr., Grundy

Michaela Thompson, Jr., Floyd County

Vernicia Glass, Sr., Gretna

Kassie Hawks, Sr., Grayson County