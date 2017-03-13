Ridgeview's Frazier 2A West POY

Senior Sophie Mullins of Wise Central and sophomore Amaya Lee of Virginia High were other first-team picks from the area.
Wise Central’s Robin Dotson earned coach of the year after leading the Lady Warriors to the VHSL 2A championship last week.
2016-17 2A West Teams
Player of the Year
Bailey Frazier, So., Ridgeview
Coach of the Year
Robin Dotson, Wise Central
First Team
Margaret Wagner, Sr., Marion
Abi Ablshan, Jr., Floyd County
Sophie Mullins, Sr., Wise Central
Brittany Turner, Sr., Martinsville
Jalexus Mitchell, Sr., Martinsville
Amaya Lee, So., Virginia High
Lucia Sanz, So., Gretna
Second Team
Bre Price, Sr., Chatham
Brooke Hammonds, Sr., Lee
Annie Church, Sr., Wise Central
Callie Haderer, Jr., John Battle
Lexy Boyd, Sr., Grundy
Michaela Thompson, Jr., Floyd County
Vernicia Glass, Sr., Gretna
Kassie Hawks, Sr., Grayson County