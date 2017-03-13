Frazier, Mullins share conference POY honors

Coach of the year honors went to Robin Dotson, who guided his Lady Warriors to the VHSL Group 2A championship last Thursday in Richmond.

2016-17 All-Conference 40 Teams

Co-Players of the Year

Bailey Frazier, Ridgeview; Sophie Mullins, Wise Central

Coach of the Year

Robin Dotson, Wise Central

First Team

Bailey Frazier, Ridgeview

Sophie Mullins, Wise Central

Brooke Hammonds, Lee

Annie Church, Wise Central

Callie Haderer, John Battle

Keeley Quillen, Gate City

Ashley Chester, Union

Nikole Counts, Ridgeview

Second Team

Kara Long, Lebanon

Brook Porter, Wise Central

Tori Powers, Gate City

Avery Price, Lebanon

Abigail Webb, Union

Dee Cvetnich, Wise Central

Emili Brooks, Union

Kayla Bird, Gate City

Honorable Mention

Olivia Mullins, Wise Central

Blakelee Coleman, Ridgeview

Haylee Phillips, Ridgeview

Alyssa Padilla, Lebanon

Alexis Tabor, Lee

Bethany Smith, John Battle

Pay Caldwell, Wise Central