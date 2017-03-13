Frazier, Mullins share conference POY honors

Coach of the year honors went to Robin Dotson, who guided his Lady Warriors to the VHSL Group 2A championship last Thursday in Richmond.
2016-17 All-Conference 40 Teams
Co-Players of the Year
Bailey Frazier, Ridgeview; Sophie Mullins, Wise Central
Coach of the Year
Robin Dotson, Wise Central
First Team
Bailey Frazier, Ridgeview
Sophie Mullins, Wise Central
Brooke Hammonds, Lee
Annie Church, Wise Central
Callie Haderer, John Battle
Keeley Quillen, Gate City
Ashley Chester, Union
Nikole Counts, Ridgeview
Second Team
Kara Long, Lebanon
Brook Porter, Wise Central
Tori Powers, Gate City
Avery Price, Lebanon
Abigail Webb, Union
Dee Cvetnich, Wise Central
Emili Brooks, Union
Kayla Bird, Gate City
Honorable Mention
Olivia Mullins, Wise Central
Blakelee Coleman, Ridgeview
Haylee Phillips, Ridgeview
Alyssa Padilla, Lebanon
Alexis Tabor, Lee
Bethany Smith, John Battle
Pay Caldwell, Wise Central