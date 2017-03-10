Official Bucs 'watch party' set for NCAA Selection Show

The official public “watch” party for the nationally-broadcast NCAA Tournament Selection Show on CBS will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Millennium Centre, located adjacent to the ETSU campus and behind the Carnegie Hotel.

Here is the schedule for the event:

4:30 p.m. - Doors Open

4:45 p.m. - Team Arrival

5 p.m. - ETSU Pre-Selection Show Begins

5:05 p.m. - Band and cheerleader performances

5:10 p.m. - Tournament sights and sounds video

5:15 p.m. - Message from head coach Steve Forbes

5:20 p.m. - Message from athletic director Dr. Richard Sander

5:25 - Championship video

The CBS selection show begins at 5:30 p.m. and brackets will be released throughout the following hour and a half. Plans are for CBS to cut-in live during the broadcast to show the Buccaneers’ reaction to the news.

ETSU players and coaches will be available for autographs, souvenir championship apparel will be released for the first time, and the ETSU pep band, cheerleaders and Bucky will be in attendance.

Following the official watch gathering, fans are encouraged to attend the NCAA Selection Show "After Party" at Wild Wings Cafe in Johnson City, beginning immediately following the CBS national broadcast.

For more on ETSU's preparations for the NCAA Tournament, visit ETSUBucs.com.