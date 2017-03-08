Dotson's Lady Warriors face final hurdle to goal

On Thursday at 6 p.m. inside the Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth, the Lady Warriors (25-4) will take on Martinsville (23-6) in the VHSL Group 2A championship game.

“The girls started out with playing for a state championship as their goal,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “But, of course, we first had to deal with conference play.”

Playing in the demanding Conference 40 and winning the regular-season title helped prepare the Lady Warriors for the task at hand. The league has produced the past three 2A girls state champs. Central won in 2014 and ’15, and Ridgeview took the crown in 2016.

“Conference 40 has quality coaches, a great deal of tradition and lots of competitive athletes,” said Dotson, who was inducted into the VHSL Hall of Fame last fall. “The grind of our regular season prepares us well for postseason.”

The meeting with the Lady Bulldogs presents an intriguing matchup. Martinsville beat Central 48-33 on Feb. 24 in the 2A West regional quarterfinals. The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter and led 24-10 at halftime.

“We didn’t handle their athleticism very well at the start of that game,” Dotson noted. “Once we settled down, we played better.

“I think we’ll be better prepared mentally this time around. What we have to do is go to Richmond with the same focus we had at JMU in the quarterfinals and semifinals.”

The Lady Warriors thumped East Rockingham 51-37 in the state quarterfinals and trounced Floyd County 60-43 in the semifinals.

Next up is Martinsville, which is led by seniors Brittany Turner and Jalexus Mitchell. Turner scored 18 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ regional win over Central.

“Those two are four-year starters and are highly skilled and experienced,” Dotson said. “But the rest of their team is playing well, so we can’t concentrate too much on just those two.”

The Lady Warriors have experience on their side. Seniors Sophie Mullins, Annie Church and Pay Caldwell all played on Central’s state championship teams in 2014-15.

“I place a lot on the fact that we have players who have been there before,” Dotson added. “They are battle-tested on the big stage.

“The team is calm, confident and excited at the same time. They are going to Richmond thinking they can play better against Martinsville this time around.”

And history may come into play. In 2014, Central faced off with Gate City for the title, a team that the Lady Warriors had not beaten that season in four meetings with the Lady Blue Devils. But in the championship game, Dotson tweaked his offense and came up with a couple of defensive adjustments that propelled his team to the championship.

“I’m not sure that we’ll be doing anything much different against Martinsville,” he noted. “We just need to execute better.

“The key for us this season is that the team has a great deal of togetherness. They don’t care who gets the credit. They just want to win.

“To be successful on Thursday we must play with a high energy level and just do what we do.”