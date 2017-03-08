Dobyns-Bennett's Morgan announces retirement

“I am honored to be able to recognize and thank Coach Morgan for his tireless dedication and successful career as the head of the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball program,” said Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lyle Ailshie in an official release announcing Morgan’s retirement.

“He has made a positive impact on hundreds of student athletes during his tenure as D-B head coach and he retires as one of the most successful coaches in D-B history, and we are incredibly grateful for his leadership and service,” added Ailshie.

Morgan’s coaching career began when most playing careers were just getting off the ground. As a junior at Andrew Lewis High School in Salem, Virginia, Morgan coached the school’s eighth-grade squad.

“I got a taste of coaching that far back and really enjoyed it,” said Morgan.

While also in high school, Morgan was in attendance at the 1971 VHSL state championship football game between Andrew Lewis and T.C. Williams High School from Alexandria. T.C. Williams, which had just been consolidated but was still racially divided, won the title 27-0 to finish the season unbeaten.

The T.C. Williams 1971 season was the subject of the 2000 motion picture “Remember the Titans” starting Denzel Washington and Will Patton, although the movie version differed with T.C. Williams defeating George C. Marshall High School on a fourth-down play at the end of the game.

“Yeah, I was at the (real) game,” recalled Morgan. “I remember T.C. Williams was big and we were playing basketball games in Roanoke that weekend. It was freezing cold and we were getting beat pretty good, so we left at halftime to go back to Roanoke.”

A teammate of Morgan’s at Andrew Lewis High School, Billy Sample, went on to a nine-year Major League Baseball career with the Texas Ranges, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves.

“We still stay in contact with each other as I do with a lot of those guys,” added Morgan.

Morgan made his way to Johnson City, and later that decade a call came from Science Hill head basketball coach Dennis Greenwell.

“I was coaching the middle school at the time, and Coach Greenwell asked if wanted to be an assistant and coach the junior varsity,” Morgan said.

Morgan joined the Hilltoppers staff in the fall of 1979 and stayed on board when George Pitts came to Science Hill in 1983. With Morgan assisting Pitts, the Hilltoppers won the 1990 TSSAA Class AAA state championship and were runners-up in 1991.

A year later, Morgan accepted his first head coaching job back in Salem, Virginia, where George C. Marshall had consolidated with Glenvar in 1977 to form Salem High School. Under Morgan, the Spartans compiled a 148-53 record over an eight-year span and won VHSL Group AA state championships in 1994 and 1999.

Morgan came to Dobyns-Bennett in 2000 taking over for Cary Daniels.

“Charlie Morgan took the reins of the D-B basketball program at an important time in program history," said current Dobyns-Bennett Principal Dr. Chris Hampton. “Coach Morgan made an immediate impact on the basketball landscape at Dobyns-Bennett.”

During his 17-year tenure with the Tribe, Morgan amassed 359 wins, five conference titles, three district tournament championships, five regional tournament titles and took four Indian teams to the TSSAA State Tournament. Morgan was selected as Big 7/8/9 Coach of the Year four times and Northeast Tennessee Coach of the Year three times.

“I’ve been very blessed with great players and great assistant coaches at Dobyns-Bennett,” said Morgan. “And I’ve had tremendous support from the community and school administration.”

Morgan earned his 500th career coaching victory on Jan. 13 of this past season with a 66-45 win at Tennessee High.

Early in his coaching career, Morgan matched wits against local coaching legends Buck Van Huss, Charlie Bayless, Bobby Snyder, Dickie Warren and Bobby Chambers.

“That’s a tough way to start,” said Morgan. “But I’ll always remember the relationships and friendships with players, coaches and officials that I’ve developed over the years.”

Admittedly, the last two years have been the toughest of Morgan’s career as the Indians won just five games in 2015-16 and 12 this past season.

“This is not a force out type thing,” said Shively, who is in his first year as athletic director. “Coach Morgan has had a long run and done great things for Dobyns-Bennett basketball for a long time. He’s the third-winningest coach in a very storied program.”

Indeed, Morgan’s win total at D-B stands behind only the 618 of Van Huss (1967-1990) and 401 of Leroy Sprankle (1921-1943).

“We are proud of the things that Coach Morgan has accomplished with our basketball program,” added Shively. “He has had such a positive influence on thousands of student athletes in his storied career and always represented Dobyns-Bennett High School with class. We are grateful for his leadership over the years.”

Morgan says that after 39 years, it’s just time to move on to a new phase of life and check a few things off the bucket list.

“I’ve been very blessed to be able to coach at Dobyns-Bennett High School,” said Morgan. “It was a dream come true, but my wife and I have talked about it for a while and we look forward to doing some different things.”

Basketball, however, will never be completely out of his life. Morgan’s brother Richard is head coach at Bluefield College.

“We’ll get to a few more Bluefield College games, and my wife says we’ll go ‘stalk’ Duke basketball more often as well,” added Morgan.

Shively said a search for Morgan’s successor is already underway. While Morgan will stay on at D-B as a teacher, Shively believes normal staff attrition at the school will facilitate a wide search for the next coach.

“We generally have an idea through normal attrition of available teaching positions, so we are not ruling out anybody, internally or externally,” Shively explained. “We are going to find the best possible coach to fill the position.”

Shively also noted that recent TSSAA by-law changes allow Dobyns-Bennett to hire a non-faculty coach, although “we do like the coach to be in the building.”

Shively also expects the school’s basketball tradition and facilities to be a drawing card as well. The Indians are second in the nation in all-time wins with 2208, behind only Centralia, Illinois, which now has 2218 victories.

“We expect to receive interest from across the state of Tennessee, across the South and even nationally,” noted Shively.

A time-table for naming a new coach hasn’t been set, although ideally a coach would be in place for the start of spring time activities and summer training.

“We are not going to rush the process, but the best scenario has a coach in place by the end of the school year,” added Shively. “This is a very important hire, so we’ll use a fine systemic process to find the best candidate to be the next head boys’ basketball coach at Dobyns-Bennett High School.”