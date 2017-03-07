Patriots are 'Boro bound after rocking win at Dyer Dome

What if the legendary coaching career of John Dyer, one that includes numerous conference, district and regional championships and more than 500 career wins, never includes a state tournament appearance?

“My wife and I have talked about that,” Sullivan East’s basketball coach said. “If we never made it, it wouldn’t mean we weren’t supposed to be here. It wouldn’t mean that we were failures or anything like that. Who we are wouldn’t be defined by whether we go to Murfreesboro or not.”

Meals at the Dyer home will now be free of such discussion after the Patriots whipped Christian Academy of Knoxville 73-50 on Monday night in a Class AA sectional before a nearly full Dyer Dome.

Sullivan East (31-7) will be making its first state tournament appearance. For Dyer, the trip is one 33 years in the making, the past 29 with the Patriots.

“While not ever going to the state tournament wouldn’t have defined us, striving for it does and I think we’ve strived for it for 29 years here,” Dyer said. “This is a culmination of that and it does mean a lot. It does. I’m not going to kid you.”

The berth comes after three heartbreaking home losses in the sectionals over the past decade.

“This is for this community, this school and for all these former Patriots that came back here to the locker room. They were so close. This is for them, too,” Dyer added. “Our guys understand that. They played for them.”

East had to weather a first half that saw the Warriors sink six 3-point shots against the Patriots’ 2-3 zone. Isaiah Sulack, who broke the Arby’s Classic single-game record with nine 3s last year, connected on a trio of 3-pointers and backcourt mate Hunter Reynolds drained a pair.

But East made six of its own, two each by Cole Green and Gavin Grubb, and nudged to a 32-29 lead at halftime.

The Patriots outscored the Warriors 14-3 in the third quarter. Sulack’s only shot in the frame came on a forced 3-point attempt to end the stanza. Reynolds found foul trouble and never managed a shot.

Sophomore Dustin Bartley, the lone non-senior starter for the Patriots, opened the second half with a 3. He then grabbed an offensive board and converted a putback, pushing the lead to eight. Bartley finished his 12-point quarter with a tough 17-footer, another 3 and a pair of free throws.

“We were just playing as a team and everything was flowing,” Bartley said. “It was electrifying. It was awesome, just awesome.”

Dyer said Bartley has felt the pressure playing alongside the East seniors.

“Dylan has told me, ‘I don’t want to mess it up for those guys,’ ” Dyer noted. “That’s what he said ... he didn’t mess it up for those guys tonight.”

East had a 46-32 cushion entering the fourth quarter, though that didn’t calm Dyer.

“We got up 14 and I said, ‘It’s too early. Lord, please don’t let us blow it,’ ” he said. “Just to be honest, that’s what you start thinking. I just told the guys to keep playing to win and they did.”

After a CAK bucket to start the fourth, Aaron Frye hit a 3-pointer, Ethan Whitley sank a bucket and Frye converted a pair of free throws. After Green drained a 25-footer off a feed from Grubb and East’s advantage mushroomed to 56-34 with 6:26 left, the crowd threatened to convert the Dyer Dome into a convertible.

“The crowd tonight was wild,” Grubb said. “They were just tremendous. It was really crazy when Cole sank that (25-footer).”

The Patriots pushed their lead to 61-34 — they fashioned a 29-5 run over the first 12 minutes of the second half — and the celebration was on.

“Our guys just played great,” Dyer said. “There were no individuals, everybody just played their rear ends off. I’m so proud of these guys and the crowd was just great ... from the opening tip.”

Sulack had 18 points to lead CAK and Reynolds scored 14.

“That same CAK team went to the state tournament last year and that same team beat Fulton last week,” Dyer noted. “But tonight, we were pretty good.”

Green led the Patriots with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Bartley finished with 18 points and Frye 10.

Grubb managed only eight points through three quarters before finishing with 17. The crafty point guard also dished out eight assists and came up with five boards.

“I’m glad we are going to Murfreesboro,” Grubb said. “Coach Dyer said when I was a freshman that before I leave we were going to Murfreesboro.

“And we are going, baby!”