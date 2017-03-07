Parrott's Bulldogs roll by 'Toppers

Sophomore guards Ques Glover and Trent Stephney scored 27 and 25 points, respectively, and the Bulldogs raced past the Hilltoppers’ full-court pressure for an 86-57 win at Science Hill.

The ’Toppers (26-10) saw their season end. Bearden (22-9) advanced to the state tournament in Murfreesboro next week.

It’s the second TSSAA tournament berth for first-year Bulldogs coach Jeremy Parrott, who took Cherokee to its only trip to state in 2012. And there might be a couple more in the near future. Bearden starts four sophomores and has only one senior.

“To get to Murfreesboro, however you get there, is special — through whatever venue you go,” Parrott said. “And it makes it even more special to be as young as we are. … I played for Darrell Price in the late ’80s (at Cherokee). Science Hill put me out of the region my senior year. They’ve got a great program here.

“Any time you can win here you’ve done something, because it’s special here,” Parrott added.

Stephney scored the final four points of the first quarter to give Bearden a 20-12 lead. Junior wing David Bryant, who led Science Hill with 14 points, made consecutive jumpers to cut Bearden’s advantage to 24-17 with 7:11 left in the first half, but Glover’s transition pull-up shot triggered an 18-9 run that gave the Bulldogs a 42-26 halftime lead.

Science Hill was no closer than 14 points when senior point guard Holden Hensley scored five straight to make it 50-36.

But 6-foot-6 sophomore wing Drew Pember (10 points) made two 3-pointers that bookended a three-point play from Stephney during a 9-2 run that seemed to erase any remaining shred of doubt.

Junior Tate Wheeler (13 points) and senior Nate Jackson (10) joined Bryant and Hensley (11) in double figures for Science Hill.

“I hated to see it come to an end,” Jackson said. “We seniors wanted one last trip to the ‘Glass House.’ We did the best we could, but they were just too quick.”

Parrott’s staff includes James Scales, who was the point guard on Cherokee’s state tournament team and played in the NCAA Division II tournament last season at King University.