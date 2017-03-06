McClung 2A West, All-Conference 40 POY

McClung, a junior, helped lead the Blue Devils into the VHSL Group 2A quarterfinals this season. Gate City sophomore Zac Ervin joined McClung on the all-region first team.

Gate City, Union and Wise Central each placed two players on the All-Conference 40 first unit: McClung and Ervin of the Blue Devils, Wes Slagle and James Mitchell of the Bears, and Dalton Mullins and Isaiah McAmis of the Warriors.

———

VHSL 2A West All Region Teams

Player of the Year

Mac McClung, Jr., Gate City

First Team

Mac McClung, Jr., Gate City

Zamar Anderson, Sr., Dan River

Hank Conner, Sr., Glenvar

Luke Phillips, Sr., Richlands

Zac Ervin, So., Gate City

Darrin Martin, Jr., Graham

Antonio Chambers, Sr., Buckingham

Aaron Martin, Sr., Martinsville

Second Team

Tyler Fitzgerald, Sr., Chatham

Wes Slagle, So., Union

Scottie Ball, Sr., Richlands

James Mitchell, Jr., Union

Devin Dews, Jr., Appomattox

Malik Stone, Sr., Gretna

Preston Turner, Jr., Chatham

Devin Stone, Sr., Dan River

Jaquan Durant, Sr., Dan River

———

All-Conference 40 Teams

Player of the Year

Mac McClung, Gate City

First Team

Mac McClung, Gate City

Dalton Mullins, Wise Central

Isaiah McAmis, Wise Central

Dylan Felty, John Battle

Nick Helton, Lebanon

James Mitchell, Union

Wes Slagle, Union

Zac Ervin, Gate City

Second Team

Bradley Dean, Gate City

Jacob Stewart, Lee High

Hunter Collier, Gate City

Adam Hooker, Lebanon

Garrett McGaffee, Lebanon

Sam Pennington, Lee High

Caleb Goins, John Battle

Braxton Back, Union

Honorable Mention

Noah Kimbler, Gate City

Noah Garrison, Union

Hunter Watson, Lee High

Mikey Statti, John Battle

Ryan Collins, Wise Central

Gabe Counts, Ridgeview

Griffin Counts, Ridgeview

Jacob Yates, Ridgeview

Bailey Thomas, Ridgeview

Jessee Edwards, Ridgeview

Jake Dishman, Lebanon