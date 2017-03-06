McClung 2A West, All-Conference 40 POY

McClung, a junior, helped lead the Blue Devils into the VHSL Group 2A quarterfinals this season. Gate City sophomore Zac Ervin joined McClung on the all-region first team.
Gate City, Union and Wise Central each placed two players on the All-Conference 40 first unit: McClung and Ervin of the Blue Devils, Wes Slagle and James Mitchell of the Bears, and Dalton Mullins and Isaiah McAmis of the Warriors.
———
VHSL 2A West All Region Teams
Player of the Year
Mac McClung, Jr., Gate City
First Team
Mac McClung, Jr., Gate City
Zamar Anderson, Sr., Dan River
Hank Conner, Sr., Glenvar
Luke Phillips, Sr., Richlands
Zac Ervin, So., Gate City
Darrin Martin, Jr., Graham
Antonio Chambers, Sr., Buckingham
Aaron Martin, Sr., Martinsville
Second Team
Tyler Fitzgerald, Sr., Chatham
Wes Slagle, So., Union
Scottie Ball, Sr., Richlands
James Mitchell, Jr., Union
Devin Dews, Jr., Appomattox
Malik Stone, Sr., Gretna
Preston Turner, Jr., Chatham
Devin Stone, Sr., Dan River
Jaquan Durant, Sr., Dan River
———
All-Conference 40 Teams
Player of the Year
Mac McClung, Gate City
First Team
Mac McClung, Gate City
Dalton Mullins, Wise Central
Isaiah McAmis, Wise Central
Dylan Felty, John Battle
Nick Helton, Lebanon
James Mitchell, Union
Wes Slagle, Union
Zac Ervin, Gate City
Second Team
Bradley Dean, Gate City
Jacob Stewart, Lee High
Hunter Collier, Gate City
Adam Hooker, Lebanon
Garrett McGaffee, Lebanon
Sam Pennington, Lee High
Caleb Goins, John Battle
Braxton Back, Union
Honorable Mention
Noah Kimbler, Gate City
Noah Garrison, Union
Hunter Watson, Lee High
Mikey Statti, John Battle
Ryan Collins, Wise Central
Gabe Counts, Ridgeview
Griffin Counts, Ridgeview
Jacob Yates, Ridgeview
Bailey Thomas, Ridgeview
Jessee Edwards, Ridgeview
Jake Dishman, Lebanon