Bucs rally past Spartans for SoCon title

The third-seeded Bucs (27-7) rallied in the second half to secure their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2010.

Francis Alonso hit five 3-pointers and scored 28 points for UNC Greensboro (25-9), which beat ETSU twice during the regular season and led by seven at halftime.

But the Spartans were unable to stop the Bucs down the stretch. ETSU shot 59 percent from the field in the second half. A.J. Merriweather had 11 of his 13 points after halftime, including seven straight during a crucial 17-4 run.

Tevin Glass finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, helping the Bucs to their first Southern Conference title since 2004.

UNC Greensboro had a chance to tie the game in the final frantic seconds after a steal in the backcourt. But Alonso missed a wide-open 3 from the left wing before Merriweather knocked down two clinching free throws.

Cromer, who had 41 points in ETSU’s semifinal win over Samford, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

ETSU was perfect from the foul line in its biggest game of the season, making all 19 free throws. Cromer was 11-for-11 from the line.