Roundup: Lady Warriors reach 2A finals; Seahawks win title

The win secured a berth in Thursday’s state championship game at Virginia Commonwealth, where the Lady Warriors (25-4) will take on Martinsville.

It will mark the fourth time in the past six years that Central has played for the state championship. Wise won titles in 2014 and ’15.

Mullins, who finished with 22 points against the Lady Buffaloes, notched her 1,000th point on a free throw in the third quarter. For the game, she hit 12 of 14 attempts from the charity stripe.

Mullins also pulled down nine rebounds., part of the Lady Warriors’ 34-16 dominance on the boards.

Central raced out to a 38-24 lead after scorching the nets in the first half. They shot 78 percent from the floor over the first two periods of play, hitting 14-of-18 shots.

“We got on them early,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “We shot well, played decent defense and kept them out of their press.

“These are good kids who play for each other and just play to win.”

Annie Church added 15 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Lady Warriors who shot 61 percent for the game.

Liz Quesenberry led Floyd County with 13 points while Abi Belshan added 11. The Lady Buffs where held to 33 percent from the field in the contest.

BOYS

Cedar View 57, Calvary Kingston 49

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. — Tournament MVP Nick Ferguson scored 16 points to lead the Seahawks to their first TAACS state basketball championship in 24 years.

Cedar View Christian (20-10) trailed 18-16 at the half but slowly pulled away over the final two periods of play for the victory.

Trent Lawson added 13 points and Cameron Lewis 10 for the Seahawks.

Jacob Strickland, Isaac Strickland — who broke his clavicle late in Cedar View’s semifinal win and couldn’t play Saturday — and Lawson joined Ferguson on the all-tournament team.