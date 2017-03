For the last 12 minutes, Oak Ridge turned a halfcourt struggle into an open-court basket attack. The will of the Lady Wildcats overcame the Lady Trailblazers in a 61-44 decision in a Class AAA girls basketball sectional game Saturday night at Wildcat Arena.

Oak Ridge (30-3) earned a spot in this week's state tournament in Murfreesboro. The Lady Wildcats were state runner-up last season. It was a season-ending loss for the Lady Trailblazers (29-6).

