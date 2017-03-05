Cromer's record night boosts Bucs into SoCon final

Cromer made 11 of 18 shots from the field and 10 of 11 free throws. Desonta Bradford added 13 points and five assists for third-seeded ETSU (26-7), which will face No. 1 seed UNC Greensboro in the championship game on Monday.

Cromer scored 14 points, including three 3s and a conventional three-point play, during a 23-6 run to open the game and ETSU never trailed. He finished with six 3-pointers and 25 points in the first half, and the Bucs took a 41-28 lead into the break. A.J. Merriweather hit a 3 before Cromer added three more during a 12-0 spurt that gave ETSU its biggest lead, 53-30, with 15:28 to play.

Christen Cunningham led No. 7 seed Samford (19-15) with a career-high 30 points. Alex Thompson and Wyatt Walker scored 14 apiece.

ETSU made just one field goal but hit 12 of 13 free throws in the final seven minutes. The Bulldogs trimmed their deficit to eight in the closing seconds.