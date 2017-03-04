Vols erase 16-point deficit to beat Tide

Grant Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee (16-15, 8-10 Southeastern Conference), which snapped a three-game skid in the regular-season finale for both teams. Alabama (17-13, 10-8) and Tennessee will open SEC tournament play Thursday in Nashville.

The Crimson Tide led by as many as 16 early in the second half before Tennessee came storming back with a 16-2 run. The Vols finally pulled ahead 48-47 with 8:35 left when Williams sank a 3-pointer from in front of Tennessee’s bench as the shot clock expired.

Alabama regained the lead on a Corban Collins 3-pointer with 7:29 left that sparked a 6-0 run. Tennessee answered with nine straight points on a trio of 3-pointers, two from Lew Evans and the go-ahead shot from Schofield.

Evans had 13 points and Schofield added 10. Riley Norris scored 13 points and Braxton Key had 12 for Alabama.

Tennessee overcame a dreadful first-half performance in which it shot 6-for-30 from the floor, including 1-for-12 from beyond the arc. Alabama led 36-22 at halftime after making seven of its first eight 3-point attempts.

But the Tide cooled considerably the rest of the way. Alabama hit just 6 of 24 shots and scored only 18 points in the second half.

Tennessee seniors Robert Hubbs III and Evans were honored prior to playing their final regular-season games for the Vols. Both players received framed jerseys.