Eastside junior Luke Lawson named Conference 48 boys basketball player of the year

Pat Kenney • Today at 9:19 PM
COEBURN — Eastside’s Luke Lawson was named Conference 48 boys basketball player of the year when the coaches released the All-Conference squad on Saturday.

Patrick Damron, who led the Spartans to the VHSL 1A state quarterfinals, earned coach of the year honors.

 

All-Conference 48 Boys Basketball Team

 

Player of the Year

Luke Lawson, Eastside

Coach of the Year

Patrick Damron, Eastside

First Team

Luke Lawson, Jr., Eastside

Brady Adams, Sr., J.I. Burton

Holton Carter, Jr., Rye Cove

Trey Phillips, Sr., Castlewood

Houston Thacker, So., J.I. Burton

Seth Boles, Jr., Eastside

Ethan Hillman, Jr., Twin Springs

Ethan Powers, Fr., Eastside

Caleb Williams, So., J.I. Burton

Austin Williams, Sr., Thomas Walker

Honorable Mention

Chase Love, Rye Cove

Kyle Kennedy, Castlewood

Taylor Williams, Thomas Walker

Adam Ketron, Eastside

Hunter Lunsford, Eastside

Garrett Dougherty, Twin Springs

