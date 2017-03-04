Eastside junior Luke Lawson named Conference 48 boys basketball player of the year

Patrick Damron, who led the Spartans to the VHSL 1A state quarterfinals, earned coach of the year honors.
All-Conference 48 Boys Basketball Team
Player of the Year
Luke Lawson, Eastside
Coach of the Year
Patrick Damron, Eastside
First Team
Luke Lawson, Jr., Eastside
Brady Adams, Sr., J.I. Burton
Holton Carter, Jr., Rye Cove
Trey Phillips, Sr., Castlewood
Houston Thacker, So., J.I. Burton
Seth Boles, Jr., Eastside
Ethan Hillman, Jr., Twin Springs
Ethan Powers, Fr., Eastside
Caleb Williams, So., J.I. Burton
Austin Williams, Sr., Thomas Walker
Honorable Mention
Chase Love, Rye Cove
Kyle Kennedy, Castlewood
Taylor Williams, Thomas Walker
Adam Ketron, Eastside
Hunter Lunsford, Eastside
Garrett Dougherty, Twin Springs