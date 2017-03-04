Blue Devils drop OT heartbreaker in 2A quarterfinals

The Blue Devils suffered an 81-74 overtime loss to Robert E. Lee in the VHSL Group 2A boys basketball quarterfinals at James Madison’s Convocation Center.

The game, hyped as a showdown involving Division I prospects Mac McClung and Zac Ervin of Gate City and the Fighting Leemen’s Darius George, didn’t disappoint. But it was Lee’s Tyrese Haliburton who stole the show late.

After a slow start to the game, Gate City (23-5) held a 26-25 lead at halftime, but Lee (23-5) embarked on a 19-10 run at the beginning of the third quarter to jump out to an eight-point lead. The teams competed through a seesaw fourth quarter, but when Jayden Williams hit a pair of free throws for the Leemen with 1:29 to play, the Blue Devils faced a seemingly insurmountable seven- point deficit.

That was when Gate City senior Hunter Collier took over. The Blue Devils captain scored six points in a 40-second span to pull his team to within 65-63.

The teams then traded buckets before Lee’s Jaheel Pettiford made just one of his two free-throw attempts, opening a window for Gate City.

McClung followed by splitting the defense and being fouled by George, a fifth that sent the senior to the bench. McClung knocked down both shots to cut the deficit to one with 19 seconds to play.

Following another 1-for-2 trip by Lee at the line, McClung drew another foul with 10 seconds remaining in regulation. Again he was up to the task, and his two makes tied the game at 69.

“These guys never quit,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion. “We forced a couple of turnovers, got a couple rebounds. Then they missed a couple free throws, and we got to the hole.”

Lee couldn’t get off a shot in the final 10 seconds, forcing the extra period minus star George.

“Honestly, I thought that (George fouling out) would be a difference,” Vermillion noted. “If we could have gotten a two-possession lead, maybe we could spread the floor a little bit. But we couldn’t.”

OT belonged to Haliburton. The forward canned a 3-pointer from the wing with three minutes to play, putting Lee up 72-71. With the score tied at 74 and 90 seconds left, Haliburton nailed a jumper and the Leemen didn’t trail again.

Lee scored the game’s final seven points to secure a spot in tonight’s 2A semifinal against Dan River.

“It’s a game we could have very easily lost in overtime or in regulation,” Lee coach Jarrett Hatcher said. “Gate City is a tremendous team and 0 (McClung) and 23 (Ervin) are outstanding and they’re well coached. We’re very happy to be moving on.”

The Leemen had five players in double figures, led by Jarius Vaughan’s 24 points and George’s 15.

“You have to give props to Robert E. Lee,” McClung said. “They hit some big shots early and it was hard to come back, but we kept fighting and came back. But every little thing mattered tonight and we just messed up on some little things.”

McClung finished with a game-high 29 points. Ervin added 25 and Collier had 14.

“I’m really proud of my guys,” Vermillion said. “I thought Hunter Collier played his butt off tonight. He’s 6-foot-2 and playing in the land of giants and got his share of rebounds.

“Hats off to Robert E. Lee,” he added. “Those guys kept fighting the whole game.”