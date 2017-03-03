'Toppers overrun Pioneers for Region 1-AAA crown

The host Hilltoppers methodically dissected David Crockett 78-51, dominating every facet of a rematch of last year’s title contest and the fourth meeting of the season between the rivals. Science Hill won each time, by increasing margins of nine, 14, 22 and 27 points.

“It is tough to beat somebody four times,” said Hilltoppers coach Ken Cutlip. “The biggest thing is our kids have tremendous respect for David Crockett and knew not to take them lightly.”

The regional title was the third straight for Science Hill and sixth in seven years. With a berth in the TSSAA Class AAA tournament on the line, the Hilltoppers (26-9) will host Bearden in Monday’s sectional game, and David Crockett (19-15) will travel to Oak Ridge that night.

View the photo gallery

“This group got three in a row. Six out of seven is just a testament to the depth of our team,” Cutlip added.

That depth was evident early Thursday night. Six players scored for Science Hill in the first quarter, and seven finished the game with five or more points.

“Science Hill has 12 or 13 kids that can come at you and they don’t have a drop-off,” said Crockett coach John Good. “You can’t turn the ball over on them, and that’s what we did.”

Despite being a non-starter in the tournament, Hilltoppers senior Nate Jackson was named MVP.

“I’m really happy for Nate,” Cutlip said. “He is the epitome of what this program is all about.”

Initially tasked with defending Crockett scoring machine Josh Releford, Jackson scored 10 of his 15 points in a tremendous second quarter in addition to coming away with four rebounds and two steals.

District 1-AAA MVP Colby Martin sank four 3-pointers as part of his game-high 16-point effort for Science Hill. Tate Wheeler finished with 10 rebounds, eight points, four blocks, two steals and two assists, and Holden Hensley scored nine points.

Those three collected all-tournament honors, along with Releford, McHale Bright and Camara Bradley. Releford led the Pioneers with 16 points, Bright added 12 and Bradley had seven.