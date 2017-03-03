Lady Trojans beat 'Blazers for region crown

Using that loss and the ensuing chatter as motivation, however, the Lady Trojans slammed the door shut once more on the Lady Trailblazers with an early knockout punch on their way to a 61-44 victory in the Region 1-AAA girls championship game Thursday evening at Science Hill.

“The girls talked about that (loss to Boone) ... all the way up here,” said veteran Morristown West coach Johnny Galyon. “I believe it served as motivation.”

The regional title was the third in four years and fifth in the past eight seasons for the Lady Trojans (29-3).

“Morristown West is highly skilled,” said Daniel Boone coach Travis Mains. “They hit you in one quarter and knock you out.”

The haymakers came early for the Lady Trojans, who outscored the unusually timid Lady ’Blazers 17-4 in the first quarter. After an early steal and conversion by Macie Culbertson — playing somewhat hobbled after a suffering a leg bruise in the semifinals — Boone went more than eight minutes without a field goal and trailed 20-4.

“I don’t know what it was tonight. We just didn’t have it,” Mains said. “Macie hadn’t practiced the last two days so there was some uncertainty there. She was moving around about like me there.”

Down 37-21 at halftime, consecutive 3- pointers from Bayleigh Carmichel, Jaycee Jenkins and Culbertson got the Lady ’Blazers to within eight, 46-38, going to the fourth. But they lost the range from that point, misfiring on three good looks from behind the arc that would have sliced the margin to five.

“We had some life. We were right there and our great crowd was behind us. It was awesome,” Mains said. “But we couldn’t get one to fall.”

For the game, Boone made seven 3-pointers and just six buckets inside the arc.

Sydney Newsome led all scorers with 21 points for West. She also collected 10 rebounds and dished out six assists on her way to tournament MVP honors.

The Lady Trojans got 14 points, six rebounds and four assists from Blayre Shultz and 10 points from Caroline Harville, both all-tournament picks.

Carmichel paced Boone with 12 points, Culbertson added nine, and Emily Sizemore and Sydney Pearce tallied eight apiece. Culbertson, Sizemore and Pearce made the all-tournament team.

Morristown West will host Hardin Valley in a sectional game Saturday night.

After seeing its 19-game winning streak end, Daniel Boone (29-5) must face a trip to defending state runner-up Oak Ridge on Saturday. The winners advance to the TSSAA Class AAA tournament next week in Murfreesboro.

“This game was for seeding purposes to me,” Mains said. “If you are going to get to the state tournament, you have to beat a quality team on Saturday.

“Why not go play the state runner-up from last year and see what we are made of?”