Grubb-led Patriots capture Region 1-AA title

Grubb, a senior point guard who was named the tournament’s MVP, scored 22 of his 26 points while helping East build a 45-29 halftime lead, and the Patriots held on for an 82-70 victory.

East (30-7) — which broke the school record for victories with the win — earned the right to host Christian Academy of Knoxville (16-15) on Monday in the sectional round. Grainger (28-5) will travel to Knox Catholic (28-1).

Grainger defeated Greeneville 61-35 in the girls’ championship.

East opened the game on a 12-2 run that included a driving right-handed bank and a pull-up 3-pointer from Grubb.

“I was feeling it,” Grubb said. “We needed to (start hot). Grainger — they’re a heck of a team, the No. 3 team in the state. But we came out with confidence.

“Coach (John) Dyer got us ready for this game and we believed in one another, and it really showed. …

“Now we get to host a substate (sectional) game at home,” he added. “We’ve been looking for that for four years.”

Grubb’s off-the-dribble 3-pointer rattled out at the end of the first quarter, but he assisted Aaron Frye’s buzzer-beating trey at the end of the half to give the Patriots a 16-point lead.

“ ‘Blistering’ is a good word for it,” Grizzlies coach Derrick Combs said. “That set the tone, I thought. They never really did cool off a whole lot. The second half we were able to score the ball a little better and press some and get the tempo up and get it out of Grubb’s hands a little bit. But the other kids — they made shots. …

“Hats off to John and his team. They’ve got a good club and they were the better team tonight, for sure.”

East coach John Dyer smiled broadly when Grubb’s performance was mentioned.

“Oh my gosh, he’s just a champion,” Dyer said. “To cap off his career with what he’s doing in this tournament is awesome.

“Let me tell you, we beat a good team. I think we beat a great team.

“The first half was unbelievable,” Dyer added. “Everything that could go our way went our way.”

Frye scored 19 points for East, including three treys. Dustin Bartley added 14 points and Cole Green scored 12. Green’s playing time came approximately a month after he returned from an ACL tear he suffered last summer.

“He went to the doctor in September and they said he wouldn’t be back until April,” Grubb said. “So he went at physical therapy really hard, swimming until he could actually run. He went back to the doctor and they said he could come back in January. He worked his butt off and I’m happy for him and him being a part of us winning this regional championship. He’s one of the best 6-1 guys in the state. … His toughness and strength really shows.”

Grainger cut East’s lead to 65-60 with 3:43 left. But Frye answered with a 15-footer from the baseline that Grubb assisted.

“Aaron Frye hits huge shots,” Dyer said. “I’ve told you all year this group is something. I can’t explain it. We’ve all had kind of special teams at East High School. There’s something about this team — because we beat a great team. I mean talented, well coached, everything; they’ve got it.”

The Grizzlies got 17 points apiece from 6-foot-7 post Justin Warner and Marquise Fifield.

“They’re hard to stop,” Dyer said. “It’s hard to stay in front of No. 20 (Fifield), and they’ve got shooters all over the place and 51 (Warner) is a beast inside.”

East will try to make history with a Sweet 16 win on Monday.

“These guys deserve nothing but a standing-room-only crowd on Monday to see what can happen,” Dyer said.

The Lady Grizzlies got 15 points apiece from tournament MVP Kaitlin Simon and Haley Crowe. Karli Combs added 11.