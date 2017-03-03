Essex turns back Eastside in 1A quarters

In Friday’s VHSL Group 1A boys quarterfinals at Virginia High, Eastside came within a whisker of upsetting Essex, but the Trojans — the No. 1 seed from the East — hung on for a breathtaking 59-56 win over the Spartans.

Eastside, the No. 4 seed from the West, led for more than 18 minutes in the game but found itself down three points with four seconds left to play. Coach Patrick Damron called time out to set up a shot for freshman Ethan Powers, who had already hit five 3-pointers.

“It’s a play we’ve practiced a dozen times,” Damron said. “He’s who we wanted to take the shot.”

And Essex was well aware of who would be taking that final attempt to send the game into overtime.

“Yeah, we knew they’d try to get the ball in No. 10’s hands,” said Trojans coach James Moore, who assigned Terrell Hundley to stick to Powers like glue.

Powers got his hands on the ball and quickly released the shot. But just as quickly, Hundley got a finger on the ball, which deflected harmlessly into the hands of a teammate as the buzzer sounded.

“We never panicked,” Hundley said. “We just did what we needed to do to win.”

After building a 15-8 lead in the first quarter, it appeared that Essex (20-5) was going to run away with the game. But Eastside (19-9) went on a 13-4 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second to take a 21-19 lead.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Powers had the Spartans holding a stunning 27-20 lead with 4:14 left in the half.

“We’ve had that happen to us before,” Moore said. “We just kept telling the kids that as long as there was time on the clock, we had time to win the game.”

Eastside led 35-30 at the half and 47-44 at the start of the fourth quarter. With 5:46 remaining in the game, the Spartans had a 51-47 advantage and seemed in control.

Then the Trojans snatched control right back.

A trey by Kvonte Moore got Essex within one, and a pair of free throws by Tamaje Jones gave the Trojans their first lead since early in the second quarter. Another Moore 3-pointer put Essex on top 55-51 and had the Spartans on their heels.

“Moore did what good players do,” Damron said. “He hit big shots when his team needed them most. Those 3-pointers and some untimely turnovers really hurt us.”

Eastside clawed back with a free throw by Luke Lawson and a driving layup from Adam Ketron to narrow the gap to 55-54 with 3:02 to go. Essex was up 57-56 with 26 seconds showing on the clock before Moore again came up big, hitting a basket with nine seconds left that extended the lead to 59-56 and set up the dramatic final seconds of the game.

“I told the kids this is where we wanted to be,” Coach Moore said after the Trojans clinched a state semifinal berth. “Others doubted us, but the players and coaches on this team all believed we could get here.”

It marked only the third time Essex has reached the Final Four. Coach Moore played on the first team to accomplish that feat.

For Eastside, a team that has no seniors on the roster, the loss only served as motivation.

“I can’t say enough about the way Ethan and Nick Livingston played today,” Damron noted. “We came within three points of getting to the Final Four. We have to feel decent about that going into the offseason.”

Powers finished with 19 points and Colyn Sturgill added 11.

Jones, who played on the Trojans’ junior varsity much of the season, led Essex with 16 points off the bench, and Moore had 10. Alex Peterson had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans.