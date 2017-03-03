Eastside's Hannah Wyrick the Conference 48 girls basketball player of the year

Wyrick, a junior, helped the Lady Spartans to the VHSL 1A state quarterfinals.
Eastside’s Barry Ruff earned coach of the year honors.
All-Cumberland Conference 48
Girls Basketball Team
Player of the Year
Hannah Wyrick, Eastside
Coach of the Year
Barry Ruff, Eastside
First Team
Hannah Wyrick, Jr., Eastside
Kaylee Jnones, Sr., Eastside
Abigail Roller, Jr., Rye Cove
Brooklyn Barnette, Jr., J.I. Burton
Lexie Rhoton, Jr., Rye Cove
Second Team
Lenora Dingus, Sr., Twin Springs
Sydney Strange, Sr., Castlewood
Emily Moore, Jr., Eastside
Tia Bates, Jr., J.I. Burton
Kacie Culbertson, Jr., J.I. Burton
Honorable Mention
Vivian Roller, Sr., Rye Cove
Abby Castle, So., Twin Springs
Cassidy Fleming, Sr., Castlewood
Callie Marcum, Sr., Thomas Walker
Kemia Beaty, Sr., J.I. Burton