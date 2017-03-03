logo

Eastside's Hannah Wyrick the Conference 48 girls basketball player of the year

Pat Kenney • Today at 8:47 PM
COEBURN — Eastside’s Hannah Wyrick was named Conference 48 girls basketball player of the year by the league’s coaches on Friday.

Wyrick, a junior, helped the Lady Spartans to the VHSL 1A state quarterfinals.

Eastside’s Barry Ruff earned coach of the year honors.

 

All-Cumberland Conference 48 
Girls Basketball Team

Player of the Year

Hannah Wyrick, Eastside

Coach of the Year

Barry Ruff, Eastside


First Team

Hannah Wyrick, Jr., Eastside

Kaylee Jnones, Sr., Eastside

Abigail Roller, Jr., Rye Cove

Brooklyn Barnette, Jr., J.I. Burton

Lexie Rhoton, Jr., Rye Cove

Second Team

Lenora Dingus, Sr., Twin Springs

Sydney Strange, Sr., Castlewood

Emily Moore, Jr., Eastside

Tia Bates, Jr., J.I. Burton

Kacie Culbertson, Jr., J.I. Burton

Honorable Mention

Vivian Roller, Sr., Rye Cove

Abby Castle, So., Twin Springs

Cassidy Fleming, Sr., Castlewood

Callie Marcum, Sr., Thomas Walker

Kemia Beaty, Sr., J.I. Burton

