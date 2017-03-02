Roundup: Wise Central wins, Ridgeview falls in VHSL quarters

“We pressed and worked hard to take away their top scorers,” said Lady Warriors coach Robin Dotson. “We shut them down defensively in the first half and then just enough in the second half to keep them from coming back.”

Next up for Central (24-4) is Floyd County in a state semifinal matchup on Saturday, also at JMU.

“It’s win or go home now and the girls played like that today,” Dotson noted.

Sophie Mullins had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Annie Church added 12 points for the Lady Warriors.

Lexi Dean had a game-high 18 points for East Rockingham (25-4).

Nottoway 53, Ridgeview 51

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Ridgeview stormed back in the fourth quarter, when the Lady Wolfpack outscored Nottoway 21-9, but the defending 2A champions’ season came to an end in the state quarterfinals.

Bailey Frazier scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Ridgeview (19-10). Nikole Counts added 13 points and dished out a team-best four assists.

Micaila Coleman led the Lady Cougars (29-1) with 18 points.

BOYS

Tri-Cities Christian 79, Franklin Road 23

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Hunter Smith scored 19 points to lead the Golden Eagles over the Minutemen in the first round of the TAACS Class AA tournament.

Adam Rosenbalm added 14 points for Tri-Cities Christian. Chris Smith chipped in 12 and Isaac Hatfield 11.