Lady Cougars stop Spartans in 1A quarterfinals

Surry hit 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to rally for a 65-56 win over Eastside on Thursday in the VHSL Group 1A girls basketball quarterfinals at Virginia High. For the game, the Lady Cougars (28-1) were 23-for-32 from the line and the Lady Spartans (15-13) were 9-for-16.

Eastside shot just 24 percent in the first half, mostly as a result of the presence of Surry’s 6-foot-5 Brianna Jones patrolling the paint. Jones, a Coastal Carolina commit, forced the Lady Spartans to shoot from the perimeter, and they struggled.

Surry built an 11-point advantage, 24-13, with 5:14 left in the opening half only to see Eastside battle back. The Lady Spartans’ Megan Call heaved a desperation shot as the first-half buzzer sounded, and it went in to bring Eastside to within 29-24.

“We talked at halftime about winning the third quarter,” said Eastside coach Barry Ruff. “We just wanted a chance.”

After the Lady Cougars opened the second half with a basket, the Lady Spartans reeled off nine straight points to take a 33-31 lead. Moments later that lead became 40-36 on a dramatic 3-pointer by Hannah Wyrick.

But Surry came back and forged a 44-43 lead going into the fourth. The Lady Spartans took their last lead at 49-47 with 5:10 to go, but the Lady Cougars outscored them 18-7 over the remainder of the game.

“My hat’s off to Eastside. They really challenged us,” said Surry coach Jarrod Pierce. “They were disciplined and scrappy. But in the end I thought we were prepared for a game like this. When it got tight, we kept our composure and then hit those free throws down the stretch.”

Jasmyn Pierce was a machine at the charity stripe for Surry, making 15 of 17 attempts and finishing with 21 points. Bre’cha Byrd added 19 points, and Jones piled up 14 points, 18 rebounds and six blocked shots.

“I’m extremely proud of our girls,” Ruff said. “We had a lead in the fourth quarter on a team that has won 28 games. They were just too long and athletic and there was nothing we could do about that.”

Wyrick led Eastside with 19 points, and Kaylee Jones added 12 points and 14 boards. Emily Moore chipped in 11 points.