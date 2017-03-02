Health concerns force Gregory’s resignation at Sullivan North

Gregory fell ill before a game and assistant coach Roger Clark stepped in for the remainder of the season. Gregory did return to the bench to coach on Senior Night against Sullivan South at the request of his senior players.

“Sullivan North High School is more than appreciative to Jay for his dedication to the basketball program and all the players that he has coached these past five years,” said the school through a release issued by assistant principal Jim Barker.

“His passion and pride for the game and his team was on display each time the Raiders took the floor. We are saddened that his tenure as a head coach is coming to an end, but Coach Gregory is and always will be a part of the North family.”

Gregory coached some of the most talented North basketball players in recent memory, including Chase Arnold, a two-time all-state selection who scored more than 2,000 points and grabbed over 1,000 rebounds for the black and gold. Arnold was honored by Gregory and North during a jersey retirement celebration, also on Senior Night.

Gregory said his decision to step down comes with a very heavy heart.

“My time here at North has been truly serendipitous,” said Gregory in a prepared statement. “I have had the privilege of working with and competing against the best high school coaches in the state. I have been lucky enough to have coached a few of the most talented players in upper east Tennessee. I have developed meaningful relationships with fans, players, parents, coaches, and even officials.”

North competed as part of District 1-AA in the Three Rivers Conference during Gregory’s tenure. Next season, the Raiders transition to District 1-A.

“In light of the many changes taking place between now and next season, this is an opportune time to pass the torch and allow someone else to make their mark on this program,” added Gregory. “I will continue to support Raider athletics and I look forward to what is in store for the future of the team.”

Gregory also thanked the Sullivan North administration and basketball staff for their support.

“I would like to make a special point to recognize the incredible administration, staff and fellow coaches at Sullivan North High School. They have shown me unconditional respect, love and support. I literally owe my life to them.”

A search for Gregory's replacement is already underway.