Thriller night: Bright putback lifts Crockett over Boone

For the second straight year, Science Hill (25-9) and Crockett (19-14) will meet for the regional title, Thursday at 8 p.m. The winner will host a sectional on Monday.

Science Hill got 21 points from Colby Martin, including a pair of free throws that gave the Hilltoppers a 49-45 lead with 41.8 seconds remaining in overtime, and sealed a 50-48 win against Jefferson County when Tate Wheeler got a piece of Elijah Dial’s driving left-handed bank at the buzzer.

Crockett got 35 points from Josh Releford, but it was freshman McHale Bright’s buzzer-beating putback that lifted the Pioneers to a 77-75 victory.

“It was awesome,” Bright said. “It was a dream come true. It’s something you work for your whole life. … I think I’ll sleep great.”

Releford, a senior guard, scored 15 points during a span of 3 minutes, 35 seconds in the third quarter.

Jayden Stevens’ trey gave Boone a 39-27 lead with 37 seconds left in the half. Releford cut it to 39-30 with a 3-pointer 20 seconds later, triggering a 29-8 run that Bright capped with a 3-pointer from the right wing to put the Pioneers ahead 56-47 with 2:29 left in the third.

Boone coach Chris Brown was whistled for successive technical fouls and ejected from the game with 3:55 left in the third quarter.

Releford made six 3-pointers, none more impressive than a deep one off the dribble from the right wing that tied the score at 75 with 17 seconds left.

Boone turned over the ball with 8.5 seconds left, setting the stage for a coast-to-coast drive that Releford nearly converted with a difficult left-handed bank.

“Josh’s not afraid to step up and take shots,” Crockett coach John Good said. “And if he misses, he can live with it. ... He’s not scared because he works and he has very much confidence in himself and we’ve got confidence in him. ...

“McHale’s a freshman. He probably didn’t even know what he did. We’ll have to tell him when we get back there. It was big-time.”

Camara Bradley scored 14 points for Crockett.

Evan Scanlan and Eric Rigsby scored 16 apiece for Boone, and Chad Heglar added 15. Stevens (10) also scored in double figures.

Scanlan was an offensive-rebounding force, too.

“Scanlan probably had, like, 15 rebounds,” Releford said. “A hard dude. They’re all solid players. It was hard to guard them.”

Science Hill had a shot to put away Jefferson County (18-15) at the end of regulation, but Bowden Lyon missed an 8-foot, off-the dribble fade with four seconds remaining in the game.

Wheeler’s putback opened the scoring for the Hilltoppers in overtime. He also made 4 of 6 foul shots in the extra session en route to 14 points, and it didn’t go unnoticed by Martin.

“I said, ‘Tate, we need you to wake up. We need a spark.’ Tate’s always that man that’s quiet during the game and all of the sudden there he is making rebounds, putbacks and then free throws — huge right there,” Wheeler said of his teammate.

Cameron Gregg scored a team-high 17 points for the Patriots before fouling out. Seal added 14. Dial, the point guard, picked up three first-half fouls and sat the first half of the third quarter.

“I was proud of our guys for competing tonight,” Jefferson County coach Chris Poore said. “They went nose to nose with a very good basketball team and made them earn it.

“We fought to overcome some tough circumstances and just came up a touch short at the end. I am thankful to coach at such a supportive place with the best assistants around and coach such high-character players.”