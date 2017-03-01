Grubb powers Patriots into Region 1-AA finals

The tattered, second-generation placard was prominent in the postgame celebration after the Patriots claimed a 43-38 Region 1-AA semifinal victory over Elizabethton on Tuesday evening at Unicoi County.

“I’ve had that sign since I’ve been here,” Dyer said. “Well, actually that’s my second one. Somebody stole the first sign one night at Tennessee High years ago.”

The victory moved Sullivan East (29-7) into Thursday’s Region 1-AA championship game against Grainger, which eliminated the host Blue Devils 71-58. East also secured a spot in Monday’s state sectionals for the first time since 2013, and the Patriots’ 29th victory of the season matched the school record set in 2009-10.

“I love this team,” Dyer said. “I’ve had a lot of great teams, but there is just something a little bit extra different about this team right here.

“You talk about eight guys that came in, did whatever it took and made the difference ... tonight was it. It was just tremendous.”

Both teams were uptight early in the elimination contest, and they went into the locker room at halftime tied at 17.

Five lead changes highlighted a seesaw third quarter before the Cyclones edged out to a 28-26 lead going to the fourth. Then East, behind the splendid play of senior point guard Gavin Grubb, scored the first 10 points of the final quarter to give the Patriots a 36-28 advantage.

“Even though we were behind going to the fourth quarter, I just believed in our team,” Grubb said. “I knew we had it in us. We knew it would go down to the wire, but we just had to believe in each other.”

East tied the game at 28 off a Grubb steal and feed to Mason Johnson, who then found Grubb for a cutting layup off the right side. Aaron Frye worked down the right side for a physical layup to put East up, 30-28. Again, it was Grubb from the right side, this time with spinning wizardry off the glass to push the Patriots’ lead to 32-28.

Dustin Bartley then drove hard from the left side for a high banker off the glass to extend the margin to 34-28. After two missed Cyclones free throws, Grubb dribbled away almost a minute before spying Ethan Whitley with a spectacular no-look pass and the eight-point cushion with 3:30 remaining.

“I just looked them off and threw it back to Ethan,” Grubb noted. “They were chasing me and I saw him. I knew somebody was open since there were three on me.”

But the Cyclones weren’t finished. Corey Russell nailed a 3-pointer and, after a Grubb free throw, Elizabethton’s Michael Robinson knocked down a 3 from the top of the key to whittle East’s lead to 37-34 with two minutes to go.

Bartley connected on 1 of 2 foul shots at the 1:40 mark and Whitley was credited a basket on a Cyclones interference to make a six-point game again, 40-34, with 53.2 seconds remaining.

Following a Robinson free throw, Hayden Townsend’s 3 got Elizabethton to within two, 40-38, with 29.6 seconds left, but the Patriots hit just enough foul shots down the stretch to seal the win.

Russell led the Cyclones with 10 points. Robinson, who broke the school record with 46 points in a district tournament game last week, had just one field goal and six points.

Grubb drew the initial assignment on Robinson, although East did whatever it took to limit the 6-foot-5 sharpshooter.

“I told Gavin to guard him,” Dyer noted. “We also played some zone and everything we had to tonight. Anybody to keep him off balance. Michael Robinson is a special basketball player.”

Grubb finished with 17 hard-earned points to lead all scorers.

“I’ve been waiting for four years to get to the regional finals and a substate game,” he said. “Coach Dyer has been talking about it since my freshman year and it’s an honor to get there.”

Dyer said a deep postseason run would be a fitting end to Grubb’s high school career.

“Gavin deserves to go down the road, to finish his career playing in a substate game and maybe more,” he added. “That will put the cap on his career.”