Lady 'Blazers race into regional title game

However, neither semifinal advancement by the state-ranked teams came without peril, and both used a strong burst to start the second half to secure a victory.

In the opener, the Lady Trailblazers (29-4) fashioned a 13-5 run to extend a six-point advantage to a 36-22 cushion in a 47-31 decision over Morristown East (21-13). Morristown West scored the first nine points of the third quarter then withstood a valiant comeback attempt by Science Hill (26-6) to earn a 65-57 win.

Daniel Boone has a shot at the title for the first time since winning the region in 2003, while West advanced to its fourth straight Region 1-AAA championship game. The Lady Trailblazers’ 19th straight win was also their 29th of the season, matching the number posted by the 2002-03 Boone team.

View the photo gallery

“We just really wanted to win and move on,” said Boone junior center Sydney Pearce. “This is as far as we have gotten in a while.”

The Lady ’Blazers held the Lady ’Canes to just two buckets in the game’s first 10 minutes and led 13-4 after one quarter.

“We had them scouted well and we knew their tendencies, but you still have to guard them,” said Boone coach Travis Mains.

East recovered to cut the margin to four late in the first half before a Pearce basket gave Boone its 23-17 halftime margin.

“We got off to a really good start then hit a lull,” Mains added. “But they had something to do with that. Their intensity picked up, but we found a way to make some big buckets.”

Boone carried a 38-24 lead after three quarters and after Morristown East’s Mattie Bryant opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, Pearce came back with a bucket and foul underneath. The Lady ’Canes never again pulled closer than 14.

Using a variety of post moves and finishing with either hand, Pearce totaled 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks to lead Boone.

“At the beginning of the season, I was rushing my moves too much,” she said. “But as I’ve slowed down, that’s helped me tremendously.”

Makenzy Bennett finished with eight points, six assists, three steals and three rebounds despite playing with a splint on her right thumb and being forced to the point because of Macie Culbertson’s early foul trouble. Culbertson also missed the final four minutes with a minor injury.

“Just guts, man,” Mains said of Bennett. “Rebounding, ball-handling, scoring, defense ... she looked like a college basketball player tonight.”

Culbertson finished with four points, four assists and four steals. Montana Riddle tossed in eight points.

Morristown East’s Kiara Moore scored a team-high 12 points and Madison Bunch had 11.

In the nightcap, Courtney McCurry fueled Science Hill’s dramatic comeback from a dozen points down. A McCurry 3-pointer trimmed the deficit to nine, 46-37, and another McCurry 3 ended the third with the Lady Hilltoppers down 50-43. Yet another McCurry shot from behind the arc to start the fourth brought Science Hill within four, 50-46.

McCurry’s sixth 3-pointer on the night kept the deficit at four, 55-51, and a Blair Henry 3 got Science Hill within one, 55-54, with 4:30 remaining. The Lady ’Toppers then had a good look for the lead and later another clean eye for a tie but couldn’t connect.

“To our kids’ credit, we came back against a great basketball team but just could not get over the hump,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “If you can get the lead, it changes the game a little bit.”

West hit just 3 of 8 free foul shots in the fourth quarter. Though the Lady Trojans attempted 34 free throws to Science Hill’s seven, they made just 16.

McCurry finished with 20 points.

West’s Sydney Newsome led all scorers with 24 points and topped the 2,000-point mark for her career with a layup late in the second quarter.